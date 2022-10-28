How to Vote For the 2022 AMAs

The 2022 American Music Awards are around the corner, and some of the biggest names in music will be honored at the long-running award show . The American Music Awards are also unique in that they are one of the few major televised award shows where fans themselves can have a say in who wins and who doesn’t.

Beyoncé | Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times

The 2022 American Music Awards air live on November 20

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 20. The AMAs have traditionally happened on the Sunday before thanksgiving for nearly two decades.

Actor and comedian Wayne Brady will take on hosting duties at the 2022 AMAs. Past hosts include Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson , Ciara, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

To watch the American Music Awards live, you will need a cable provider to watch on ABC or ABC’s website. If you have Hulu, you can watch the award show the following day.

How to vote for the AMAs

The voting period for the American Music Awards is open until November 14, 2022. There are three different ways for viewers to cast their votes.

The first way to vote for the AMAs is through a special page on Billboard ‘s website . The site contains the nominees for the categories and allows users to click to cast their vote.

The other way to vote is via Twitter. You must have a Twitter account and the account must be set to public in order for your vote to count.

To vote via Twitter, your tweet will need to contain three elements in order for your vote to be counted: the name of the nominee(s) or their Twitter handle(s), which can include the name of an artist, the name of a song, or the name of an album; the name of the specific award you’re voting for (such as “Artist of the Year” or “Favorite Album Pop/Rock”); and the official AMAs hashtag.

An example of a vote cast for The Weeknd, for example, would read: “I’m voting for @TheWeeknd for Artist of the Year #AMAs.”

Bad Bunny leads this year’s nominees

This year at the AMAs, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees, with eight total nominations to his name. Behind him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, each with six nominations. Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) , released in November 2021, has been earning accolades since its release. In June 2022, Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind; Beyoncé released her first solo album in six years, Renaissance , the following month. Behind them are Adele, The Weeknd, and Harry Styles with five nominations each.

Bad Bunny has the potential to make history at the 2022 American Music Awards. With eight total nominations, he could potentially tie a long-standing record held by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston: both legendary artists took home eight AMAs in one night. Bad Bunny would have to sweep every category he’s nominated in to join the exclusive club of icons.

