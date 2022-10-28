Read full article on original website
Related
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror Arrives In First Trailer For ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man will be the first Avenger to battle Kang The Conqueror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
The MCU Has Recruited Another Good Place Star Following Jameela Jamil’s Awesome Villainy On Disney+’s She-Hulk
Fresh off Jameela Jamil’s run as Titania as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, one of the actress’ co-stars from The Good Place is joining the MCU
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
AOL Corp
'The Best Man' Cast Returns for Their 'Final Chapters' in Peacock Series Teaser: Watch!
The crew is back and better than ever! Peacock dropped the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, The Best Man: Final Chapters, on Saturday. In a full circle moment for the franchise, the streamer revealed the footage at this year's Urbanworld Film Festival where the original The Best Man film premiered in 1999.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Teases Her Take on Cassie Lang
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived last week, which undoubtedly left viewers excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. One of the biggest surprises of the film is the recasting of Cassie Lang, with Big Little Lies and Freaky star Kathryn Newton stepping into the role. Cassie was previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, making the idea of Newton taking on the character definitely surprising. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Newton teased what she brings to the character, and that her version of Cassie is "kind of a mess."
Miles Teller Talks Tom Cruise Delivering On The Top Gun: Maverick Set: ‘I Don’t Know If Anybody Will Ever Really Love Making Movies As Much’
Viewers already know Tom Cruise set the tone on the Top Gun: Maverick set. Countless co-stars have spoken about him setting the bar going back to their pre-production training, but any Cruise fans know his commitment to film comes from his love of the medium. His Maverick co-star Miles Teller could vouch for this consensus. Teller spoke about Cruise’s love for moviemaking while delivering on the Top Gun: Maverick set.
Collider
'Avengers: Secret Wars' Delayed to May 2026
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars has been pushed back from its original schedule date. The moves come as the studios’ parent company shakes up its release date calendar. The movie originally slated for November 7, 2025 release – six months after its counterpart Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – will now hit theaters on May 1, 2026.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
ComicBook
John Cena and Idris Elba's Heads of State Lands Director
The Suicide Squad stars Idris Elba and John Cena are set to star in Heads of State, a new movie from producer Peter Safran, who was just announced as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios along with James Gunn. That movie has been in development at Amazon Studios for two years, but has finally landed a director in the form of Nobody's Ilya Naishuller. The film, which is described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run," centers on the two as being trapped together in a high-stakes situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
Sony Taps Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3
"Venom 3" has found the perfect director. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bringing in unprecedented box office receipts, Sony took a look at its slew of Marvel/Spider-Man-associated characters and decided to forge its own path in the ever-evolving landscape of comic book films. This led to the birth of 2018's "Venom," the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (formerly called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC). Featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role, the film was largely divorced from Kevin Feige and Disney's MCU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film was ultimately panned by critics, holding a 30% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, adored Hardy's lobster-eating Eddie Brock, helping propel the film's global cume to over $850 million (via The Numbers).
'Teen Titans Go!' star Khary Payton hopes Henry Cavill will finally get to show Clark Kent's lighter side now that he's back as Superman
'Teen Titans Go!' star Khary Payton said he hopes fans will get to see how funny Henry Cavill is by leaning into Clark Kent's "silly" persona.
Gizmodo
Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie
Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.
TVOvermind
Joker 2 Will Have No Connection to James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe
The world of the DCEU has changed dramatically. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, news has come out that James Gunn and Peter Safran will lead DC films as co-CEOs. There have been rumors that Gunn was working on something big with Warner Brothers Discovery; however, no one expected it to turn out that Gunn would be spearheading the future of DC. Does this mean that DC will finally get its films straight? Only the future will tell, but Gunn and Safran are in a Kevin Feige-like position, so clearly the plan is to rebuild a world that’s been all over the place for the last couple of years.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to play Wonder Man in new Marvel series
The actor previously played Black Manta in Aquaman
Hollywood Comes Calling In ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ First Teaser
The anticipated drama The Best Man: Final Chapters has issued its first trailer. Based on the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the limited series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve, and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance. “When I wrote The Best Man, it was out of a desire to see myself on screen,” expressed Lee in a press statement. “Growing up I rarely saw Black people — Black men in particular — the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile...
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
Comments / 0