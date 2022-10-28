ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

ODU running back Blake Watson is turning in record-breaking games and big plays. But he keeps it mellow for the Monarchs.

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Old Dominion running back Blake Watson stiff-arms Liberty linebacker Mike Smith Jr. (7) during a game at ODU earlier this season. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Old Dominion has a recurring energy crisis, and Blake Watson is trying to help solve it.

But it’s not in the low-key running back’s nature to do it in traditional ways.

After a long run — and there have been many this season — Watson finds himself quietly going about his business instead of making a fuss.

“I do a bad job sometimes,” Watson said. “Like, I’ll make a good run. I’ll get back up and just run back to the huddle. I could pump up the team more, just get us going a little bit more.”

It’s a minor self-criticism in an increasingly impressive season.

Watson, a junior from Queens, New York, has rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries in his past two games. Through his first four games, Watson carried 61 times for 255 yards and one score.

His recent surge includes a school-record 259 yards on 19 carries in the Monarchs’ 49-21 win at Coastal Carolina two weeks ago. In that game, he had scoring runs of 58 and 67 yards, two of his career-high three touchdowns.

Watson followed the historic performance with 108 yards and a score in last week’s 28-23 loss to Georgia Southern.

When the Monarchs (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) visit Georgia State (2-5, 1-2) on Saturday, Watson will look to continue trending upward.

Third-year ODU coach Ricky Rahne has not been surprised at Watson’s success. Asked whether Watson had exceeded his expectations, Rahne was blunt.

“Not me,” he said. “I mean, I’ve always thought he was super-talented. I’m probably the other way.

“I think that he’s met my expectations, but I wouldn’t say he’s exceeded them. My expectations were pretty high for him because I saw it in practice over and over and over again.”

Rahne is hoping to get Watson, who played high school ball and was an All-American track star at Green Hope High in Cary, North Carolina, more involved in the Monarchs’ passing game.

Because of Watson’s abilities with the ball, Rahne’s offensive staff has installed plays designed to pass to the running back. Rahne noted that those plays are often called, for some reason, when Watson isn’t on the field.

In those instances, at least, no one can blame Watson for a dearth of energy.

Last week, ODU spotted Georgia Southern a 14-3 halftime lead before coming to life in the second half.

The Monarchs were a touchdown drive away from victory when they got the ball back with 32 seconds left, but after a first-down sack, the offense went out with a whimper.

Rahne and his players lamented the fact that the team started out flat. It’s an issue that’s popped up at times over the past two seasons.

“It’s not a lack of motivation at all,” quarterback Hayden Wolff said before alluding to the fact that ODU didn’t play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s no team in America that wants to win as bad as we do. There’s no team that’s been through as much as we have. So it’s just a matter of funneling our energy and funneling the juice into the right places.”

As good as he’s been at other things, Watson admits he’s probably not the man for that job.

“No, that’s not my personality,” the sport management major said, looking through a clear pair of spectacles. “I like to stay mellow out there, just do what I’ve got to do.”

After Saturday’s loss, Rahne said he spoke to his players about playing with passion and energy while remaining disciplined.

The goal is to have them demonstrating the same level of intensity on every play and at every practice.

“That takes self discipline in and of itself,” Rahne said. “I probably didn’t do a great job of explaining what I was looking for, and guys were doing their jobs. We were just a little bit robotic about it. And we didn’t have the same edge or passion that we normally have when we’re playing well.”

In his understated way, Watson has been the exception recently. Of ODU’s 54 big plays this season — defined as runs of at least 12 yards or passes of at least 15 — 14 have been runs by Watson. Eight of those have come in the past two games.

As for his own hopes for the season, Watson makes them almost impossible to surpass.

“My expectations are always sky-high,” he said. “I always want to do the best that I possibly can, always make my teammates proud, always make everybody around me just feel like I’m always going hard for them. And yeah, as long as I’m going hard for them and everybody sees I’m doing as much as I can, then I feel good.”

If he can’t fire up his teammates with post-play histrionics, Watson has found other ways.

Against Georgia Southern, the Monarchs entered the red zone five times and scored just one touchdown. It’s not part of a long-term trend; they’ve scored 17 times in 20 trips this season, including 12 touchdowns.

Rahne said that on both sides of the ball in the red zone, success comes down to “a detail thing.” With humanity stacked tightly and space at a premium, he said, passes and routes must be precise, blocks must be finished and defensive depth must be perfect.

By being elusive downfield, Watson has come up with ways to make it all moot.

“The thing that I think he’s done well this year is those second- and third-level players he’s made miss and come up with more of those 40- and 50-yard runs, particularly lately,” Rahne said. “So that’s been that’s been a huge deal because as a coordinator, you don’t want to call another play if you don’t have to. I mean, obviously, if we don’t ever have to get to the red zone and we’re still scoring touchdowns, that’s ideal.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Old Dominion at Georgia State, 3 p.m.

On the air: ESPN+, 94.1 FM

The Monarchs (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt): ODU followed a stunningly thorough 49-21 road upset of Sun Belt behemoth Coastal Carolina with a dud in last week’s loss to Georgia Southern. The Monarchs came out flat in that game, an occasional problem coach Ricky Rahne hoped to address this week and one QB Hayden Wolff called “an anomaly.” RB Blake Watson (641 yards, five TDs) will look to continue a recent surge. LB Jason Henderson leads the nation with 112 tackles, including a school-record 21 last week.

The Panthers (2-5, 1-2): After an 0-4 start, Georgia State won at Army, beat Georgia Southern and fell 42-17 last week at Appalachian State. Dual-threat QB Darren Grainger (1,287 passing yards, 12 TDs; 396 rushing yards, three TDs) leads an offense that is seventh in the Sun Belt with 28 points per game. Georgia State has surrendered 34.6 points per contest, good for 13th. RB Tucker Gregg (553 yards, 7 TDs), is sixth in the league in rushing.

