Reno, NV

WNYT

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained...
HOUSTON, TX
WNYT

Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
OHIO STATE
WNYT

Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the...
OREGON STATE
WNYT

Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died...
TENNESSEE STATE
WNYT

Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods...
KENTUCKY STATE
WNYT

Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerald Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Gun thief suspect shoved 12-gauge shotgun down his pants

One of the men accused of breaking in to a Kingsbury gun shop is now also facing federal charges. Investigators say he was also caught on video shoving a 12-gauge shotgun down his pants. Jonathon Combs is accused of stealing a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s the week before police say...
KINGSBURY, NY

