Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
WNYT
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained...
WNYT
Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
WNYT
Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump, but the secretary of state said Monday it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the...
WNYT
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children’s health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday. Known as “Honey,” Alexander was surrounded by her family when she died...
WNYT
Kentucky voters asked whether there’s a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Roper is part of a volunteer network canvassing neighborhoods...
WNYT
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerald Stern, one of the country’s most loved and respected poets who wrote with spirited melancholy and earthly humor about his childhood, Judaism, mortality and the wonders of the contemplative life, has died. He was 97. Stern, New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday...
WNYT
Hochul calls on state police task force to investigate hateful graffiti at Colonie school
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate hateful graffiti at Forts Ferry Elementary School in North Colonie. Hochul tweeted she is “disgusted by the racist graffiti” found at the school, and is directing assistance from the New York State Police’s Hate Crimes Task Force.
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WNYT
Police: Gun thief suspect shoved 12-gauge shotgun down his pants
One of the men accused of breaking in to a Kingsbury gun shop is now also facing federal charges. Investigators say he was also caught on video shoving a 12-gauge shotgun down his pants. Jonathon Combs is accused of stealing a shotgun from Calamity Jane’s the week before police say...
