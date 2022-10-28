Effective: 2022-11-01 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-01 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Andrews; Central Brewster County; Crane; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Midland; Pecos; Reagan; Terrell; Upton; Ward; Winkler DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Lea County, portions of the Permian Basin, Trans Pecos, and Big Bend region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO