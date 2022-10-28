Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
‘Electrical Malfunction’ Cause of Blaze that Killed 4 in Bronx?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Bag Man’ Punches Straphanger in Unprovoked Subway AttackBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mental Health Crisis Is Rapidly Growing In New York StateAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Roll Up: Asian Fusion Restaurant Opens In Englewood
A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant has opened in Bergen County. Boasting its signature oxtail roll, CZEN, is ready to roll on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu includes a variety sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and dishes, oxtail, jerky, stir fry and more.
hobokengirl.com
A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City
Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
Fast Casual
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
roi-nj.com
Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex
Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey
Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
Former deputy clerk files suit against Montclair Township, Stafford
A former longtime Montclair municipal employee has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against Township Manager Timothy Stafford, becoming the second woman in two weeks to accuse Stafford in court of creating a “hostile work environment” for her and other female staff. Juliet Lee, a former deputy...
More trucks, Bayonne development and aging bridges necessitate $4.7B Turnpike Extension widening project, engineers told NJTA
Increased truck traffic, development in Bayonne, and bridges and elevated roadways at the end of their lifespans are among the main reasons engineers cited in their report calling for the controversial $4.7 billion expansion of the New Jersey Turnpike’s Hudson County Extension. The report, obtained by The Jersey Journal...
Baker Combines Art, Cookies With New Bergen County Shop
A lifelong artist is combining her passions with the opening of a brand-new bake shop in Bergen County. After moving to New Jersey, Justine Boone began taking cake decorating classes and spent four months learning the art of cake design. Alas, she landed on cookies — and hasn't looked back.
thepositivecommunity.com
Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond
On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
Rust, relics and ruins: Montclair author explores ‘Old Boonton Line’
Clad in black, fingernails included, Wheeler Antabanez parked his pickup truck in a lot off Grant Street and scampered down an embankment. Leaves were just beginning to drop from scruffy trees. reached the remnants of an old railroad track, the former Boonton Line, that became largely defunct on Sept. 20,...
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE
I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
10 years later, Hudson County is better prepared to handle a Superstorm Sandy
If there’s one thing that defines life in Hudson County after Superstorm Sandy, it’s that there are no more “what-ifs.” We have proof. Proof of what’s possible. Proof of how a worst-case scenario looks and feels. Proof of the vulnerabilities of a dense, urban county wedged between three rivers that feed into the ocean.
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Art group repainting Linden, turning sides of buildings into murals
Organizers said the mural should be finished over the weekend. The organization is working to create 10 murals in a two-year span.
Leslie Marion Norwood for BOE in Hoboken
Over the past 5 years, I’ve gotten to know Leslie, her husband Paul, and her two sons. Whether we’re in Hoboken having coffee, or camping in the woods with our families, I’m consistently impressed by Leslie. She’s smart, funny, and a straight shooter. The daughter of immigrants from Ireland and Brazil, she’s worked very hard for everything she has and has stayed grounded. That may be one of the reasons she’s so quick to step up for others.
