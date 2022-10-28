ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Roll Up: Asian Fusion Restaurant Opens In Englewood

A Caribbean Asian-fusion restaurant has opened in Bergen County. Boasting its signature oxtail roll, CZEN, is ready to roll on North Van Brunt Street in Englewood. The menu includes a variety sushi, bao buns, fried wings, tempura fish cakes, a variety of noodle bowls and dishes, oxtail, jerky, stir fry and more.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A Vietnamese Restaurant With a Full Bar is Coming to Jersey City

Last week, we reported that a new Vietnamese restaurant was coming to Jersey City. We’ve now found out that yet another Vietnamese restaurant will be opening in Jersey City — and what’s more, this one is going to have a full bar. The spot will be located in the Hamilton Park neighborhood at 234 10th Street, taking over the former New Thanh Hoài space. The current name is Corner Pho, though this name may end up changing, per a fun social media contest from Silverman Building. While there isn’t a whole lot known about this new eatery, we’ve covered everything we know so far so you can prep for this new restaurant — and potentially even contribute to the spot’s name. Read on to learn more about Corner Pho, coming sometime soon to Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Fast Casual

Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey

Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Seton Hall opening Welcome Center in Newark’s Gateway complex

Seton Hall University is expanding its presence in Newark, opening a satellite space and Welcome Center at the Gateway complex in the city, it announced Friday. An open house preview is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, before the university’s first home men’s basketball game at Prudential Center.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Four $50K Powerball Tickets Sold In North Jersey

Four second-tier prizewinning Powerball tickets from the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is good for $50,000. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;. Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;. Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave.,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Documenting Good News Happening in Newark And Beyond

On a warm, autumn evening, downtown Newark’s arts and entertainment nightlife was bustling. Walking down Halsey Street, crossing over to Washington to enter the Newark Museum, young girls and boys skipped down the street, their parents strolling behind them. Across the street singing, laughter, and groovy beats emanated from Harriet Tubman Square. Further down at The Yard, a line formed waiting for a juicy meal, a hamburger perhaps. This culture, life, love, and community seemed to be extra dramatic because of the Newark Arts Festival, but the beauty that comes out of this city is an everyday occurrence.
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Letter of Support for Leadership that Listens for Hoboken BOE

I am writing to express my support for the Leadership that Listens team. I am a former educator, long-term Hoboken resident, and Hoboken Public School District parent who has experienced all that the Hoboken Public Schools have to offer. The District has been a welcoming and supportive environment for my daughters. Each of my children – as all the children across the District – have unique strengths and challenges. Some spent a few years in private school, but the environment there, unlike the public schools, is not suited for all learners.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Leslie Marion Norwood for BOE in Hoboken

Over the past 5 years, I’ve gotten to know Leslie, her husband Paul, and her two sons. Whether we’re in Hoboken having coffee, or camping in the woods with our families, I’m consistently impressed by Leslie. She’s smart, funny, and a straight shooter. The daughter of immigrants from Ireland and Brazil, she’s worked very hard for everything she has and has stayed grounded. That may be one of the reasons she’s so quick to step up for others.
HOBOKEN, NJ
