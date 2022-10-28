Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
KELOLAND TV
Vehicle fire leads to DUI, drug arrest in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man faces numerous charges after officials responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning near Summit. According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire around 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Robert Heitland, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was able to...
