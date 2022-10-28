Read full article on original website
Warning Signs and Challenges Ahead: Consumer Spending in Flux
“The perfect storm” idiom best describes all-too-common perspectives on the current retail market – and according to Getzler Henrich, a New York-based middle market corporate turnaround and restructuring firm, retailers have resorted to early aggressive promotional activity to overcome sales slowdown and inventory build heading into Q4 and the new year. Michael Appel, Head of Getzler Henrich’s Retail Practice, explained that current market dynamics are driven by significant cuts in consumers’ discretionary spending due to the end of stimulus payments, rising concerns with global macro-economic conditions, such as inflation, rising food and fuel prices, threats of a recession and increased interest rates, while...
Beacon Announces Strategic Acquisition of Coastal Construction Products
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired Jacksonville, Florida based Coastal Construction Products (“Coastal”), one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing products in the U.S., from the Company’s majority owner, Supply Chain Equity Partners (“SCEP”), a leading private equity firm focused on the distribution sector, and members of current and prior management. This is Beacon’s fifth acquisition in the last 12 months, and the third since the launch of its Ambition 2025 goals in February 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005297/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MySanAntonio
Sharp homeownership spikes for Black, Asian and Latino families in 2021
WASHINGTON - The pandemic housing boom marked a new - though possibly short-lived - entrée into homeownership for Black, Asian and Latino families, many of whom had for years been sidelined into the much costlier rental market. Helped by pandemic-era stimulus programs, Black, Latino and Asian households saw the...
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a U.S. judge has ruled.
