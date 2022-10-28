ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

HCC Again Named One of State’s Top Women-led Businesses

HOLYOKE — For the second year in a row, Holyoke Community College (HCC) has been named one of the top women-led businesses in Massachusetts by Boston Globe Magazine and the Women’s Edge, formerly the Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports top female executives. “They run healthcare companies, universities...
HOLYOKE, MA
State Awards Nearly $1.5M for Cyber Range and Security Operation Center at Union Station

SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, celebrated the recent announcement by the Baker-Polito administration and the MassCyberCenter at the MassTech Collaborative regarding a new initiative to promote the development of a diverse cybersecurity workforce and improve local cyber resiliency in the Commonwealth that will bring $1,462,995 to Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
PeoplesBank Supports Gray House Restoration After Break-in

SPRINGFIELD — Representatives from PeoplesBank visited the Gray House to present the agency with a donation to cover the cost of replacement doors and frames that were damaged last May during a robbery. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the generous support of PeoplesBank,” Gray House Executive Director Kristen...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
North Adams Chamber Announces LumiNAMA Holiday Lights Initiative

NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams Chamber of Commerce announced the first citywide LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative to run from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1. LumiNAMA is intended to brighten up the city, give residents and visitors a memorable experience, and encourage foot traffic during the holiday season. All...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Kimberly Robinson Signs New Five-year Contract to Lead PVPC

SPRINGFIELD — Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) Chair Walter Gunn announced the completion of a new five-year contract with Executive Director Kimberly Robinson, who has led the PVPC — the state-designated regional planning agency for Hampden and Hampshire counties — since October 2019. “As the commission’s governing...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA

