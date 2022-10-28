SAUK CITY – Verna Elaine Winters, age 100, of Sauk City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was born on May 12, 1922, in Heaton, N.D. Verna graduated from Heaton North Dakota Teachers College. She loved teaching and was involved in the Military in the Women’s Air Corps as a private citizen. She traveled to Washington D.C. during her and met her husband, Russell James Winters, there. They married on Nov. 20, 1950. She enjoyed her travels to Japan with Russ while he served during World War II. Verna loved sewing and cooking and could make the best baked goods.

