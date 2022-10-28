Read full article on original website
Ellen Loraine Hoffman
Ellen L. Hoffman, age 81, lost her long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Ellen was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 24, 1941, to Henry and Doris (Schuldt) Kipp, who relocated to Madison in 1943. She married Benjamin P. Hoffman, the love of her life, on October 26, 1957, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Marion Helen Pince-Bjurman
STOUGHTON -Helen Pince-Bjurman, age 102, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on April 23, 1920, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Marion Wick. Helen held a strong faith in her Lord Jesus and enjoyed being an active...
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Jonathan “Squeak” Durley Jackson
FITCHBURG – Jonathan Durley “Squeak” Jackson, Jr., age 81, of Fitchburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1941, to Jonathan D. Jackson Sr. and Margaret Tormey Jackson. Jon married his high school sweetheart, Joanne M. Coyne, on Jan. 23, 1965. Jon and Joanne met sophomore year at Edgewood High School, and she stuck with him through UW-Madison Law School, eventually working together at Jackson Law Offices for 45 years.
Verna Elaine Winters
SAUK CITY – Verna Elaine Winters, age 100, of Sauk City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was born on May 12, 1922, in Heaton, N.D. Verna graduated from Heaton North Dakota Teachers College. She loved teaching and was involved in the Military in the Women’s Air Corps as a private citizen. She traveled to Washington D.C. during her and met her husband, Russell James Winters, there. They married on Nov. 20, 1950. She enjoyed her travels to Japan with Russ while he served during World War II. Verna loved sewing and cooking and could make the best baked goods.
Karen Jo Jenkins
Karen Jo Jenkins, age 75, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Clarence “Punk” and Joyce (Allen) Grundy. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. On January 20, 1967, she married Larry Jenkins. They raised their 4 children in Dodgeville.
Jennifer R. Barnett
Jennifer R. Barnett, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1988 to Raymond and Connie (Baerwolf) Casperson in Largo, FL. Jennifer always enjoyed caring for others and employed as a CNA at the Columbus Care Center and later for various facilities as a temp CNA. While working she continued her education and graduated from MATC Madison making the Dean’s List with a perfect GPA. Most of all, Jennifer loved and adored her five children more than anything in the world.
Barbara A. Hurley
Barbara A. Hurley, 77, of Blue River died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Pine Valley Healthcare in Richland Center. She was born on January 21, 1945, in Mendota, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Ickes) Johnson. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bowling, baking and football games.
Carol Ann Wainwright
VERONA – Carol Ann Wainwright, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the UW Hospital, due to complications from her battle with cancer, with loved ones at her bedside. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 18, 1948, to parents Emil and Margaret (Callahan) Panock.
Sandra Lou Balfour
MIDDLETON – Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center. She was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Oct. 16, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Brown) Goodell. Sandra attended the University of Nebraska, where she met Raymond...
Megan W. Lostroh
WATERLOO, Iowa / FITCHBURG – Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams. Megan graduated from...
WATCH: Celebrating Halloween 2022 at News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — After a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ghouls and goblins returned to News 3 Now’s backyard patio Monday to help celebrate Halloween on Live at Four. Watch the festivities above. The fun wasn’t just limited to kids; the News 3 Now...
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
Wisconsin Dells wins sectional championship over McFarland in overtime
High School Boys Soccer Division 3 Section Final: #7 Wisconsin Dells 2, #9 McFarland 1 (in overtime) COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Badger women’s hockey gets back to winning ways against Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Badger women’s hockey team was on the wrong end of the scoreboard Friday for the first time in over a month. Wisconsin’s nine-game winning streak was snapped when they lost to Minnesota-Duluth in overtime 2-1. On Saturday, it was time for revenge. Caroline...
Oregon shuts out Monona Grove to win sectional championship
High School Boys Soccer Division 2 Sectional Final: #1 Oregon 6, #6 Monona Grove 0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Middleton girls volleyball heading to state after four set win over Waunakee
High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 Sectional Final: Middleton 3, Waunakee 1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
