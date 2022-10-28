Read full article on original website
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
Valeri Nichushkin Missed Avalanche Game vs. Devils Friday
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is day to day with a lower-body injury. Nichushkin seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to raise the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks
Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominant Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Bruins are off to the hottest start in franchise history, posting an 8-1-0 record in their first nine games. Boston extended its win streak to five with a 4-0 shutout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. It not only was a nice road win, but a win that came on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start
The Bruins are off to an 8-1-0 start, their best start through their first nine games in franchise history. But they’re not getting complacent. Boston won its fifth straight game Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets by way of a 4-0 shutout. Not only was it a nice road win for the B’s, but it also was on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Cardinals Fall Yet Again in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings
The Arizona Cardinals fall to No. 24 in ESPN's Power Rankings for Week 9.
Jaylen Brown Pokes Fun At Donovan Mitchell After Posterizing Cavs Star
Lost in the shuffle of another abysmal defensive performance from the Boston Celtics on Friday night was a highlight-reel play from Jaylen Brown. Just over two minutes into overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown stole a Donovan Mitchell pass intended for Caris LeVert to set up a two-on-one opportunity with Marcus Smart. Brown fed the ball to Smart with Mitchell racing back into the paint before Smart passed it right back to Brown.
Yardbarker
Celtics C Luke Kornet goes viral for his defensive contests against Cavs
Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet played a season-high 26 minutes on Friday night and put up solid numbers off the bench. He scored four points, brought down five rebounds and finished with three assists. He was plus-7 overall. But it wasn’t Kornet’s offense that has people talking. It was his...
Kendrick Bourne Not Sweating Lack Of Targets In Patriots Offense
Even with his love for social media, New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has proven to be a throwback. In a day and age where individual athletes have become more conscientious about protecting their brands by maintaining individual success, Bourne has proven he’s a team player through and through. And just like the way he approaches everything else, he’s unapologetic about it.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
