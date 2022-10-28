ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Putin ally wishes Musk luck with Twitter, calls for him to end Starlink help to Ukraine

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o23yL_0iq4lGEX00
Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wished new Twitter owner Elon Musk luck on Friday for his acquisition of the company, adding a request for the multibillionaire to release his support for Ukraine.

“Good luck @elonmusk in overcoming political bias and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And quit that Starlink in Ukraine business,” wrote Medvedev.

Musk began providing Ukrainian troops and civilians with Starlink internet technologies directly after Russia invaded the country in late February.

The high-profile investor recently warned that he would withdraw free access to Starlink from Ukraine after the government denied funding for the technology, but later reversed his decision and continued to provide services.

Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, officially acquired Twitter on Thursday after months of negotiations with the company over their $44 billion deal.

The now-owner of Twitter attempted to pull out of his deal with the social media giant in April, claiming that the company underestimates the number of anonymous accounts on its website, but recommitted himself to purchasing Twitter after it sued him this summer.

Musk has often weighed in on the Russo-Ukrainian war, urging Russians to pursue peace and Ukrainians to halt their pushback against Russian troops before they being reclaiming land that their larger neighbor has already annexed.

The tweets calling for Ukraine to sacrifice territory as part of a peace deal triggered an immediate blowback from officials in Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky putting out his own Twitter poll that asked followers if they preferred a Musk who backs Russia or one who backed Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘may pin blame for losses on new commander’

Vladimir Putin may try to pin the blame for future Russian losses in eastern Ukraine on a recently appointed commander, observers said.Russian media reported that Lieutenant-General Roman Berdnikov had been appointed to head a Russian military division operating in Kharkiv Oblast, where Mr Putin’s forces had lost almost all of their territory to a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the start of September. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said Mr Putin may have made the appointment in order to have a scapegoat for future losses in the region. He may also be trying to redirect mounting criticism...
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Ukraine war heading for ‘uncontrolled escalation’, says Russia

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has told western counterparts that the war in Ukraine is heading for an “uncontrolled escalation” amid evidence that the Kremlin is weighing how to respond to yet another anticipated battlefield defeat around the key southern city of Kherson. With Russian troops setting...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Sees Nothing 'Immoral' About Infectious Soldiers Fighting in War

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said that he sees nothing "immoral" about having infectious soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine. In a Telegram post on Thursday, Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin was asked about reports that he was recruiting soldiers infected with diseases, to which he responded by saying: "There are no restrictions in Russian legislation for patients with hepatitis C or HIV infection. If there are such restrictions in some countries, please let us know about it, and prisoners with hepatitis and HIV will not come to fight in these countries. We respect local laws."
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ukraine warns of Russian ‘secret work’ at nuclear plant, as US set to send anti-air missiles

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator warned Russia may be crafting its own “dirty bomb” at an occupied nuclear plant, after accusing Kyiv of planning to use such a device in a false flag attack on its own soil.Energoatom, which runs the Kremlin-held Zaporizhizhia power station, said Russian forces have performed secret work at the facility which the operator suspects to involve spent nuclear fuel.The energy firm said it “assumes ... [the Russians] are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at [the plant].”The foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States rejected Russia’s “dirty bomb”...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Cuba is in the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between Russia and the U.S.

HAVANA — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside...
Newsweek

Nearly One Third of Moscow Officials Have Fled Russia

Nearly a third of Moscow officials in the mayor's office has reportedly fled Russia in the space of a month, joining a mass exodus of Russians who have sought to escape being drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order. Male employees left en masse from some of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions

Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
The Hill

The Hill

744K+
Followers
86K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy