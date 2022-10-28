Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Arnaudville man shoots at dog, accidentally hits neighbor
A man has been arrested after accidentally shooting his neighbor while trying to shoot a dog, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Youngsville Sports Complex sign
The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD).
Woman arrested following shooting on Candlewood Avenue, authorities say
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested and charged following a shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, according to arrest documents. The documents show that Shalita Hunter, 50, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Hunter is accused of shooting someone following a fight inside a...
Carencro Police find marijuana, AK-47 and pistols after traffic stop
Carencro Police Department arrested three men after finding multiple illegal possessions in a vehicle.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested again, theft and malfeasance charges
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested for a second time this month, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
Police respond to shots fired in Acadian Point Apartments
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday night at Acadian Point apartments. Police told News 10 they responded to calls of shots fired at the southside apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated as the investigation continues.
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish K9 finds body of hunter who apparently fell to his death from tree stand
Vernon Parish, La. (KPLC) - A bloodhound with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office led deputies to the body of a missing hunter who apparently died after falling from his tree stand, authorities say. Ronald Lopez, 63, of Scott, and his family were hunting in the Kisatchie National Forest in...
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Sheriff’s Office looking for Iberia Parish man missing since September
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man missing since September.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Crack, Fentanyl, and Drug Paraphernalia After a Neighbor Reported Suspicious Activity. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious occurrence in the 1900 Block of Second Avenue in Roanoke, Louisiana.
brproud.com
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
Opelousas Chief of Police candidates: their stories, missions and x-factor
News 10 spoke with candidates for the Chief of Police in Opelousas to hear their stories, their missions, and their x-factor, starting with incumbent Martin McLendon.
Scott man dies while hunting in Kisatchie
Vernon Parish Sheriff's deputies say it looks like a tree stand malfunctioned and caused the man to fall.
Two from Eunice accused of manslaughter of 17-year-old
A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two defendants for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old.
Shooting in Melville leaves victim seeking justice
A shooting in Melville has left one man hospitalized and afraid to return home.
KPLC TV
Oakdale woman pleads guilty in connection to man hit and killed on bike
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Oakdale woman has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide for a January 2020 deadly hit-and-run where an Alexandria bicyclist was killed on Highway 165. Lacy Jordan, 29, was charged with hit and run resulting in death, negligent homicide, careless operation of a vehicle, limitations passing left,...
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
Arrest made in fatal Lafayette hit-and-run on West Congress Street
A man has been charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened October 17 on West Congress Street.
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
Man robs Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find the man who robbed a Regions Bank in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 28. Investigators said it happened at the branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. According to EBRSO, the robber...
