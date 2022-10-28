Read full article on original website
WOWK
Russian strikes hit Ukraine, most of Kyiv without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, knocking out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia...
Russia deploys MiG-31 jets with ballistic 'Killjoy' missile to Belarus: UK intel
UK intelligence officials warn that Russia has "almost certainly" deployed at least two MiG-29K warplanes and a "Killjoy" ballistic missile to Belarus.
WOWK
EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukraine to export grain safely from its Black Sea ports during a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Ukraine said a dozen ships had sailed Monday after initially reporting...
WOWK
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country’s worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
WOWK
Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official on Monday pushed back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists who are calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said that the administration “makes...
WOWK
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such as ensuring...
WOWK
Looming elections in US, Brazil pose test for Musk’s Twitter
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform’s policies on misinformation. Voters in both nations have already faced a torrent of misleading claims about candidates, issues and voting....
WOWK
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
WOWK
Poland looks to South Korea to build 2nd nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and South Korean officials have signed initial agreements to develop a nuclear power plant in Poland, part of an effort by Poland to lower its carbon emissions and seek energy security. For South Korea, engagement in the Polish project is a way to revive...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in the fifth national elections since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
Reuters
Brazilian court orders roadblocks cleared; Bolsonaro silent on election loss
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to protest his defeat in the presidential election, while the far-right leader remained silent on the result.
WOWK
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
WOWK
Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan...
WOWK
Violent clashes grip Iran universities as protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian students clashed with security forces at universities across Iran on Sunday, Iranian media reported, as videos showed security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at students. Sunday’s violence came as nationwide protests gripped the country despite threats from the country’s paramilitary...
WOWK
Israeli army preps Palestinian gunman’s home for demolition
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military prepped the family home of a Palestinian gunman for demolition Sunday, a day after he killed an Israeli man near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. Several people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday. Dramatic security camera video showed...
WOWK
‘Our phoenix’: Lula’s ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet...
WOWK
Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad
PARIS (AP) — A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday. “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.
Comments / 0