Sneak attack? Hasbulla says he will ’cause some problems’ for Conor McGregor if he meets him

After beating former UFC champion Anderson Silva, Jake Paul expects to have no issues against Nate Diaz. Paul won a unanimous decision over Silva in boxing this past Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, where he was able to drop the MMA legend in Round 8. In his post-fight news conference, Paul reacted to Diaz’s backstage scuffle with his team and suggested they fight. But having just outlasted Silva, the YouTube star sees Diaz as a step down.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO