Sneak attack? Hasbulla says he will ’cause some problems’ for Conor McGregor if he meets him

What makes UFC prospect Bo Nickal such ‘a super special athlete’? Coach Mike Brown explains
As the longtime head coach of American Top Team, Mike Brown has been around his share of special fighters. But perhaps nobody has reached the level of hype so early in his career as UFC super prospect Bo Nickal. “I’ve never seen it, but I also know he’s a super...
Jake Paul considers Nate Diaz ‘easy work’ after getting past Anderson Silva
After beating former UFC champion Anderson Silva, Jake Paul expects to have no issues against Nate Diaz. Paul won a unanimous decision over Silva in boxing this past Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz, where he was able to drop the MMA legend in Round 8. In his post-fight news conference, Paul reacted to Diaz’s backstage scuffle with his team and suggested they fight. But having just outlasted Silva, the YouTube star sees Diaz as a step down.
UFC veterans in MMA, kickboxing and bareknuckle action Nov. 3-6
The UFC is heading back to Las Vegas this week for UFC Fight Night 214 after UFC Fight Night 213 in the same venue. In addition, there are a number of MMA, kickboxing, and bareknuckle boxing events taking place that feature many familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.
