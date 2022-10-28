ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police receive grant to help hire dozens of new officers

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new federal grant from the Department of Justice means dozens more officers will be hired for Cincinnati Police. The city says the grant for more than $6 million will add 50 more police officers. It's not clear how quickly Cincinnati could see the increase in numbers on the street.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
DAYTON, KY

