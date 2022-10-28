Read full article on original website
Reds Hall of Fame & Museum hosts Halloween event for kids
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum at Great American Ball Park is getting into the spirit of Halloween. Kids competed in a costume contest and stopped at trick-or-treat stations in the museum Saturday. While there were a lot of superheroes, several kids dressed up as their favorite baseball players.
Stars of 'Tina' musical talk about transforming into Tina Turner for Cincinnati audiences
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From the moment the curtain rises, audiences at “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are treated to a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. “There has never been a show where the woman who you are coming to see—you see her in every single scene,” said Naomi Rodgers.
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
Student dresses up as favorite janitor's floor sweeper for Halloween
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A first grader arrived to school on Halloween with a surprise for his favorite janitor, Mr. Keith. Owen Moore, who attends Clearcreek Elementary, came dressed as a replica of Mr. Keith's floor sweeper known as "The Zamboni." Owen got some help from Springboro High School and...
Mystery prankster dresses up local statue for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a Halloween trick that is a genuine mystery in Hamilton. Someone is dressing up the statue outside the Fitton Center for Creative Arts and no one knows who is doing it. The statue is of a child on a bike and his dad. On...
Still looking for Halloween plans? Here's some spooky events happening in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Halloween Eve, and it's not too late to make some holiday plans!. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on Halloween, here's some spooky options around the Tri-State:. Haunted attractions. The Dent Schoolhouse; Dent; 7:30-10:30 p.m. The USS Nightmare; Newport, Ky.; 7:30-11 p.m. Bobby Mackeys Ghost...
Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
St. Rita's offers programs for the hearing impaired as early as toddler-age
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Rita School for the Deaf is reaching out to let families know they have programs to assist with hearing and communication for students of all ages. St. Rita's offers programs for the hearing impaired as early as toddler-age (WKRC/St. Rita's School for the Deaf) St. Rita's...
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
Educator of the Week: US History teacher builds relationships in the classroom
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Noel Williams, U.S. History teacher at Ryle High School, is our Local 12 Educator of the Week. Williams was nominated by Instructional Coach at Ryle High School, Jen Woolf, for his ability to teach history in a way kids can relate to and understand. “It is...
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
Congressman's niece among those killed in Seoul Halloween stampede
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul left more than 150 people dead. Junior and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, Anne Gieske was one of two Americans killed during Sunday's tragedy. Gieske grew up in the Tri-State. Before she was a...
Cincinnati Police receive grant to help hire dozens of new officers
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new federal grant from the Department of Justice means dozens more officers will be hired for Cincinnati Police. The city says the grant for more than $6 million will add 50 more police officers. It's not clear how quickly Cincinnati could see the increase in numbers on the street.
First pill to work against long COVID being tested, could stop the virus in its tracks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There may soon be some welcome relief for the one in five people who are now COVID-19 “long haulers.”. The National Institutes of Health is testing what some speculate might be the first pill to work against long COVID. It's the antiviral drug now known as...
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
Gas prices in Cincinnati on the decline, drop nationally for 3rd straight week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. That's nearly identical to the national average. Prices in Cincinnati were still 4.6 cents per gallon higher than...
Good Samaritans rush to aid of woman gunned down while driving in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was shot and killed while she was driving in Avondale Monday. It happened on Reading Road near University around 2:15 p.m. Leroy Turner said he and his brother were pulling up to intersection around the same time and heard gunshots. Police say an unknown...
