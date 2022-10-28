Read full article on original website
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Sharon K. Rego
Sharon K. Rego, age 78, passed away on October 27, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Sharon was born on January 17, 1944 in Baraboo, WI, daughter of the late Perry E. and Marcella A. (Wiese) Ramsey. She was the 5th sibling of 8. Sharon married Thomas J. Rego...
Dorothy Eileen Mandley
MADISON – Dorothy Eileen (Luke) Mandley, 94, passed from this life into eternity at Oak Park Place in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1928, in Lebanon, Ill., to George and Lena (Jessop) Luke, one of seven children. Her father died when...
Karen Jo Jenkins
Karen Jo Jenkins, age 75, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Clarence “Punk” and Joyce (Allen) Grundy. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. On January 20, 1967, she married Larry Jenkins. They raised their 4 children in Dodgeville.
Marion Helen Pince-Bjurman
STOUGHTON -Helen Pince-Bjurman, age 102, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on April 23, 1920, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Marion Wick. Helen held a strong faith in her Lord Jesus and enjoyed being an active...
Jonathan “Squeak” Durley Jackson
FITCHBURG – Jonathan Durley “Squeak” Jackson, Jr., age 81, of Fitchburg, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1941, to Jonathan D. Jackson Sr. and Margaret Tormey Jackson. Jon married his high school sweetheart, Joanne M. Coyne, on Jan. 23, 1965. Jon and Joanne met sophomore year at Edgewood High School, and she stuck with him through UW-Madison Law School, eventually working together at Jackson Law Offices for 45 years.
Jean Ann Rydecki
OREGON – Jean Ann (Rozelle) Rydecki was taken to her heavenly home the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Beehive Memory Care Home of Oregon. She was surrounded with love by her husband, Dick, of 55 years, and daughters, Kristin and Catherine. Jean was born to Raymond and...
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis, age 97, of Highland Wisconsin was led by her Savior from the loving arms of her family to her eternal Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Vivian was born on December 6, 1924 to Clarence and Fae (Goodell) Young at the family farm in rural Auburndale, Wisconsin. While attending Stratford High School, she and her brother, Norbert, boarded in town during the week away from their parents on the farm. After graduation she worked for Benson Optical in multiple Midwest locations. While stopping to assist at a car accident, she met her future husband and shortly thereafter they were led by the Lord to prepare for His ministry by attending Midwest Bible Institute in St. Louis, Missouri. There she received her degree in children’s ministry. This prepared her for what God had called her to, which was raising three children of her own and teaching countless children as a pastor’s wife. She married Walter Davis on August 4, 1951. Together they spent 45 years serving their Lord in seven different churches, Longville, MN; St. Charles, MN; Genoa, NE; Walworth, WI; Newburgh, IN; Osawatomie, KS; and Avoca, WI. During their time in Osawatomie, she discovered a new talent for painting while taking classes from a neighboring friend. All will miss her quick wit, grateful spirit, and servant’s heart.
Verna Elaine Winters
SAUK CITY – Verna Elaine Winters, age 100, of Sauk City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was born on May 12, 1922, in Heaton, N.D. Verna graduated from Heaton North Dakota Teachers College. She loved teaching and was involved in the Military in the Women’s Air Corps as a private citizen. She traveled to Washington D.C. during her and met her husband, Russell James Winters, there. They married on Nov. 20, 1950. She enjoyed her travels to Japan with Russ while he served during World War II. Verna loved sewing and cooking and could make the best baked goods.
Jennifer R. Barnett
Jennifer R. Barnett, age 34, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1988 to Raymond and Connie (Baerwolf) Casperson in Largo, FL. Jennifer always enjoyed caring for others and employed as a CNA at the Columbus Care Center and later for various facilities as a temp CNA. While working she continued her education and graduated from MATC Madison making the Dean’s List with a perfect GPA. Most of all, Jennifer loved and adored her five children more than anything in the world.
Sandra Lou Balfour
MIDDLETON – Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center. She was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Oct. 16, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Brown) Goodell. Sandra attended the University of Nebraska, where she met Raymond...
WATCH: Celebrating Halloween 2022 at News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — After a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ghouls and goblins returned to News 3 Now’s backyard patio Monday to help celebrate Halloween on Live at Four. Watch the festivities above. The fun wasn’t just limited to kids; the News 3 Now...
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Badgers back from the bye week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football is back after a much-needed week off. The bye week allowed Keeanu Benton to go walleye fishing, Jake Chaney got to pick apples at an apple orchard for the first time in his life, but most importantly, the Badgers got healthy. For the first...
Badgers warm up with exhibition win over UW-Eau Claire
MADISON, Wis. — Basketball season is just a week away. The Badgers got a warmup in on Sunday with an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire. The Badgers never trailed and held the Blugolds under 50 points, taking the win 76-45. Steven Crowl l. ed all scorers with 14 points.
Oregon shuts out Monona Grove to win sectional championship
High School Boys Soccer Division 2 Sectional Final: #1 Oregon 6, #6 Monona Grove 0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Middleton girls volleyball heading to state after four set win over Waunakee
High School Girls Volleyball Division 1 Sectional Final: Middleton 3, Waunakee 1. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
