fox7austin.com
Body discovered in Northeast Austin apartment; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. As people came home from work Monday evening, they were shocked to see caution tape, police officers, and homicide investigators blocking off their homes. It’s Halloween night and the scene looked the part,...
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
fox7austin.com
APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
Security guard assaulted at Trinity Center in downtown Austin
A security guard working at the Trinity Center on Friday was injured after being assaulted by a woman who attempted to stab him, according to court documents.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 person dead; police search for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting in downtown Austin over the weekend and police are looking for the suspect. Police said on October 30 at around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on East 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. Officials say an Austin...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime
AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
Police investigating homicide after finding juvenile shot inside crashed car
APD responded to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 8000 block of Tisdale Dr. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Officers found the driver, a juvenile, had been shot.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported in North Austin on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on East U.S 290 Highway at around 4:15 a.m.
CBS Austin
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
Police investigating attempted kidnapping near UT campus early Sunday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department and the University of Texas at Austin Police Department are investigating an attempted kidnapping near the UT campus early Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of an attempted kidnapping of a “UT-affiliated” female victim in the 2700 block of Nueces Street around...
Texas man charged with over 20 counts of aggravated burglary in Austin area
Austin Police arrested Brian Degrate, 33, for his connection to at least 16 robberies in North Austin, and charged him with 21 counts of aggravated robbery.
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
CBS Austin
Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who was shot by police after trying to barricade himself in a north Austin restaurant on Sunday has been identified as 42-year-old Emeka Onyeabo Williams. The Austin Police Department said someone called 911 at 9:26 p.m. and reported that a man wearing a ski...
Austin police respond to east Austin SWAT call
The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning.
Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel...
Viewer discretion advised: Video shows officer-involved shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is from local Killeen resident Cory Ovino. Viewer discretion is advised. The Killeen Police Department confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting Sunday. Around 2:37 p.m. Killeen Police arrived at a carjacking on the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin,TX)
According to the Austin Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened near 51st street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, an unknown person was hit by a vehicle.
All southbound lanes of US 183 near Oak Knoll Drive closed due to crash
All lanes of U.S. Highway 183 southbound are shut down near Oak Knoll Drive in northwest Austin due to a major crash Monday morning.
seguintoday.com
Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief
(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
