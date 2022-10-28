ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Body discovered in Northeast Austin apartment; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. As people came home from work Monday evening, they were shocked to see caution tape, police officers, and homicide investigators blocking off their homes. It’s Halloween night and the scene looked the part,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on McKie Drive in northeast Austin. Police said a call for service came in at around 10:25 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, in the 1300 block of McKie Drive, near the Flats at the Cameron apartment complex. The caller, who police identified as the property manager of the apartment complex, reported finding a man lying down in the bathroom of an apartment that should have been vacant.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD SWAT team responds to situation in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is responding an incident in North Austin. Police said the incident is happening in the 8500 block of N Capital of Texas HWY NB. People are asked to stay away from the area if possible. No other information has been given...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin attempted kidnapping: DPS troopers asked to patrol West Campus following uptick in crime

AUSTIN, Texas - An attempted kidnapping of a UT student happened near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. FOX 7 was told the student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away. The student had been grabbed and thrown into a car. Her screams were heard by nearby private security officers, according to Joell McNew with SafeHorns.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Indicted APD officer Justin Berry returns to court Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — An indicted Austin Police Department (APD) officer, who is accused of using excessive force during social justice protests in 2020, was back in court Monday morning. Justin Berry is one of 19 APD officers who were indicted by a Travis County grand jury in February 2022....
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Trooper shoots, kills suspected car thief

(Seguin) – A suspected car thief was shot and killed by a Texas DPS Trooper Friday night in the Love’s Truck Stop parking lot. DPS Trooper Sgt. Kenny Mata says the incident began just after 7:40 p.m. at the truck stop located in the 3100 block of I-10. Mata says a Guadalupe County Constable was said to have eyes on and was following what he believed was a stolen pick-up truck throughout the parking lot.
SEGUIN, TX

