What you need to know about new Nitro-St. Albans bridge in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A ribbon cutting for a new bridge on I-64 took place Friday afternoon, and the West Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of facts about the project.

Governor Jim Justice and other officials officially opened the new Nitro-St. Albans bridge at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, and the bridge will open to westbound traffic on Saturday.

Below are some facts from WVDOT about the bridge:

The project is paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

The bridge is part of a $224 million Roads to Prosperity project to widen Interstate 64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 interchange, alleviating a major bottleneck.

This is the second largest Roads to Prosperity project in the state, in terms of dollars. (Only the I-70 Bridges in Wheeling, a project which contains 26 interstate bridge replacements, is larger.)

Using Roads to Prosperity funding meant that the project could be completed all at once, rather than breaking it into smaller pieces; opening the bridge at this time would not have occurred if not for Roads to Prosperity.

The new bridge has been named the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge.

WVDOT is advising drivers to be aware of their surroundings while traveling through the work zone, even if it is part of their daily commute.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.