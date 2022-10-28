Read full article on original website
energynow.ca
Oil funds trapped between low inventories and slowing economy: John Kemp
Portfolio investors’ oil positions are exhibiting significant week-to-week volatility as traders struggle to anticipate the net effect of an economic slowdown amid exceptionally low inventories of crude and diesel. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 33 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures...
energynow.ca
The Lithium Market Is Hotter Than Ever and Traders Are Moving In
When the oil market liberalized in the 1970s, a group of commodity trading buccaneers led by the infamous Marc Rich made fortunes by connecting buyers and sellers and surfing the price swings of this newly tradable commodity. Half a century later, some of Rich’s spiritual descendants are hoping to pull...
energynow.ca
Oil Set for Monthly Gain Before OPEC+ Begins Cutting Output
Oil fell as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+’s planned supply cuts.West Texas Intermediate futures dipped below $87 a barrel on Monday after Chinese government figures showed factory and services activity contracted in October. The nation’s Covid Zero policy and an ongoing slump in the property market have weighed heavily on the nation’s economy this year.Crude is still up by more than 9% this month after a decision by the OPEC+ alliance to make sizable cuts to output. The curbs take effect from November and are the start of an uncertain period for oil supply heading into winter, with the European Union set to implement sanctions on Russian flows in December.
energynow.ca
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
Biden Spars With Oil Executives Over Industry's Record Profits
The president shot down claims from an oil executive who said dividend payouts for investors was a benefit to the American people.
energynow.ca
Record Buybacks Could Be Over. And Investors Might Be Relieved
The global buyback binge looks to be drawing to a close, and investors are unlikely to mourn the end of the record repurchase rush. That’s because executives would be well advised to keep their powder dry, given rising interest rates, jittery consumers and mounting recession fears, according to fund managers. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say that buybacks peaked in the first quarter and cut their outlook for S&P 500 repurchases by 10% for 2023, citing the impact of margin contractions on earnings.
energynow.ca
Canada Raises Hurdles for Foreign Deals Targeting Critical Minerals
Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Fools’ Parade – Irina Slav
I had something else in mind for today and I had already written it when Thursday began giving and didn’t stop until I was full to the gills with new evidence that the world is going if not to hell, then to a much worse place than it is now. Because we have aggressively, arrogantly stupid people in charge of decision-making.
Eversource CEO asks Biden to take emergency action on New England natural gas supply
“I am deeply concerned about the potentially severe impact a winter energy shortfall would have on the people and businesses of this region.”. The head of Eversource is sounding the alarm to President Biden, urgently requesting that he use emergency powers to ensure New England residents will have enough fuel to stay warm and avoid blackouts this winter.
energynow.ca
David Yager: Voters Have Changed Their Views on Climate and Energy. Will the Liberals Do the Same?
The Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) is the most successful political entity in Canadian history. Of the 44 governments elected since 1867, 25 were Liberal. There are several reasons. Give voters what they want. Exercise discipline to retain power. Always claim to act in the national interest but regional support will suffice. Play one region against another as required to sustain the “natural governing party.”
energynow.ca
Commentary: A week of April 1sts – Irina Slav
One of the greatest horrors of the news world is no news. Of course, there are plenty of media outlets that are perfectly capable of creating their own news, but it still happens sometimes. Some days, even weeks, are just slow. August is traditionally the worst, as is January. And...
energynow.ca
WATCH: Custom Incinerators Designed and Built In Canada
Over 300 locations around the world use Ketek’s Cyclonator Incinerators, which are manufactured to customer specifications at our fabrication plant in Edmonton, AB, Canada. Our incinerators, also known as thermal oxidizers, are used in dozens of communities, oilfields, mining operations, hospitals and military facilities. As a result, transportation costs and risks associated with handling hazardous materials are reduced or eliminated.
Energy experts unload on Biden after latest gas price gaffe: 'An instinctive liar'
Energy experts criticized President Biden on Friday after he claimed a day earlier that gasoline prices were more than $5 a gallon when he took office.
teslarati.com
Europe threatens retaliation over Inflation Reduction Act
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz want Europe to negotiate with the United States regarding the Inflation Reduction Act and have threatened retaliation otherwise. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has again attracted the ire of European leaders. In the most recent report on the subject from Politico,...
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
energynow.ca
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
OTTAWA — The federal environment minister is calling out Canada’s oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change. Steven Guilbeault says the country’s major oil players have promised to do something about greenhouse gas emissions, but instead have funnelled most of their record-breaking profits to shareholders.
Republicans’ bogus inflation blame game
According to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Democrats’ “radical policies created the worst inflation in a generation.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) attributes “raging inflation” to “the insane tax and spending spree of President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) wants his constituents to use the hashtag “Bidenflation.” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) claims the Biden administration has “pushed inflation to generational heights, and he still won’t take any responsibility.”
