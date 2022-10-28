God of War Ragnarök is set to release in just a few weeks time, and players are wondering if it'll be included as part of the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription. Santa Monica Studio's upcoming action-adventure game God of War Ragnarök is set for release next month, on Nov. 9. Despite being a sequel to 2018's God of War, Ragnarök will be the ninth installment in the God of War series. Plenty of players have been eager to get their hands on the game as soon as possible, taking advantage of the numerous pre-order packages available to purchase.

5 HOURS AGO