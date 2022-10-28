Read full article on original website
Related
Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says
Techs and telecom shares aren't defensive as fundamentals are weakening and interest rates are trending higher, says BofA.
MySanAntonio
Shein's U.S. expansion adds pressure for its fast-fashion competitors
Fast-fashion juggernaut Shein has managed to hook hordes of Gen Z shoppers in the U.S. despite a key business disadvantage: It has typically offered e-commerce delivery windows of 10 to 15 days that are easily bested by its competitors. Now, the apparel company founded in China is pushing to get...
AFM: Market Resets to Near Normal as Buyers Seek Value and Currency Worries Present a (Manageable) Risk
After the exuberance of the Cannes market in May and the disappointment that some experienced at Toronto, this week’s American Film Market is expected to settle into a much more familiar range. If “new normal” is one of those phrases that has lost its meaning through overuse, the AFM this year is expected to operate at something approaching “near normal.” “Cannes was an experiment for many folks. This is the market that people are coming to in order to do business. You can feel it in the way that we’re approaching it,” says Jean Prewitt. “Everybody is still enthusiastic. And for problem areas,...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.
MySanAntonio
VW slow-rolls faster EV charging, handing Hyundai an advantage
Volkswagen's buggy software has gotten a lot of attention, with product delays making headlines and contributing to the ousting of Herbert Diess as chief executive officer. The automaker also lags behind the competition in another respect that's flown relatively under the radar: charging times. The VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq...
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Stuart Varney: Tax hikes do not produce more oil
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's energy policies as he threatens to tax oil companies for high gas prices ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
Comments / 0