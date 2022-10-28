Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to Unconscious Driver at Marshfield Kwik Trip
The Marshfield Police Department responded to an unconscious driver at a Marshfield Kwik Trip. On October 27th, the Department received a report that there was an unconscious female slumped over her steering wheel at a gas pump at the North Peach Avenue Kwik Trip. The female was identified as a 28-year-old Stratford woman.
Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell
A man was found dead inside a Wisconsin jail cell this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Polk County Jail. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of the man's death is unknown at...
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
drydenwire.com
Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy Craig Faulstich Passes Away At 66
SAWYER COUNTY — Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy, Craig Faulstich, has passed away at the age of 66. Faulstich spent 36 years in law enforcement and passed away on October 26, 2022, from cancer. Craig Lynn Faulstich, age 66, of Hayward, lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed...
WJFW-TV
Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County
Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
UPMATTERS
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
WEAU-TV 13
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
drydenwire.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court. DrydenWire Insider.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Hit by Car Backing Out of Driveway
A woman in Marsfield was hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on October 26th a driver was backing out of his driveway on Laird Street. He said he had checked his mirrors and the rearview camera and hadn’t seen anyone walking.
UPMATTERS
Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
drydenwire.com
Standoff With Law Enforcement Results In Criminal Convictions For Ladysmith Man
RUSK COUNTY -- Jacob Shimko, of Ladysmith, WI, has been sentenced on charges filed against him following a June 2022 standoff with Rusk County law enforcement. Shane Shimko was also arrested following the standoff and criminal charges are still pending against him. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
Watch: Destructive drunk-driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin
A disastrous drunk-driving crash was captured on surveillance camera in Eau Claire, Wisconsin this past weekend. Police said the driver's preliminary breath test results was .242 — over three times the legal limit — after he crashed into two vehicles at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police. Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
