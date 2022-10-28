ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

Bring Me The News

Man found dead inside Wisconsin jail cell

A man was found dead inside a Wisconsin jail cell this past weekend. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Polk County Jail. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of the man's death is unknown at...
POLK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WJFW-TV

Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County

Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
STRUM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Hit by Car Backing Out of Driveway

A woman in Marsfield was hit by a vehicle backing out of a driveway. According to the Marshfield Police Department, on October 26th a driver was backing out of his driveway on Laird Street. He said he had checked his mirrors and the rearview camera and hadn’t seen anyone walking.
MARSHFIELD, WI
UPMATTERS

Sheriff: Four still hospitalized as a result of Wisconsin bonfire incident

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the Pulaski Bonfire incident back on October 14. According to deputies, detectives are continuing to meet with individuals who were at the October bonfire. Additional statements and information has been obtained since the last update.
PULASKI, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Oct. 27, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court

A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you witness suspicious activity – do not approach it! Notify police. Officers took a call from a local credit union from a customer wanting to make a report about two checks that were cashed. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near...
ANTIGO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols with seatbelt enforcement grant

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement during the remainder of 2022 through Sept. 2023. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

