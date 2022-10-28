ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence methods may replace histochemical staining

Pathologists observe tissue samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
MedicalXpress

Study sifts through potential factors of device-implant complication

For decades, left ventricular-assist devices (LVADs) have extended the lives of people whose hearts have grown too weak to effectively pump blood to the body. For upward of 20% of those patients, though, an LVAD implant gives rise to a dreaded complication: Their right ventricle fails, typically within days. Cardiac...
MedicalXpress

Scientists reveal new TEV-mediated αPD-L1-specific therapy resistance mechanism

The immune checkpoint inhibitors, including anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies (αPD-1 and αPD-L1), have revolutionized tumor immunotherapy. Although αPD-1 and αPD-L1 show excellent efficacy in various tumor types, even in patients with advanced tumors, only 10–30% of patients respond to αPD-1 and αPD-L1 therapy due to primary resistance.
MedicalXpress

Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least

People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
MedicalXpress

How low-cost earbuds can make newborn hearing screening accessible

Newborns across the United States are screened to check for hearing loss. This test is important because it helps families better understand their child's health, but it's often not accessible to children in other countries because the screening device is expensive. A team led by researchers at the University of...
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify best blood thinner for minimizing bleeding risk

A large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners), commonly prescribed for irregular heartbeats, has identified the drug associated with the lowest risk of bleeding, in a new study led by UCL researchers. In the paper published in Annals of Internal Medicine, the researchers report that one of the two...
MedicalXpress

People with binge-eating disorder benefit from specific behavioral therapy and medication

A new Yale study found that patients with binge-eating disorder (BED) and obesity can be helped quickly and benefit significantly from a specific behavioral therapy and a specific medication. The study, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, tested behavioral weight loss treatment (a behavioral therapy focused on gradual behavioral...
MedicalXpress

Transistors help identify cancer cell markers

Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
MedicalXpress

Downregulation of senescence-associated secretory phenotype by knockdown of SFRP4 contributes to skin aging prevention

There is growing evidence that the appearance and texture of the skin that is altered during the aging process are considerably enhanced by the accumulation of senescent dermal fibroblasts. These senescent cells magnify aging via an inflammatory, histolytic, and senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP). Secreted frizzled-related protein 4 (SFRP4) was previously...
MedicalXpress

A possible biological explanation for increased cancer risk in dense breasts

The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear gray. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
MedicalXpress

Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and spike mRNA vaccines trigger different T-cell responses

The total magnitude of the T-cell responses induced by mRNA and inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are comparable; however, the similarity ends here, according to a new study led by Duke-NUS Medical School scientists. They found that the inactivated vaccines, which expose the immune system to the entire non-viable virus, elicit a...
MedicalXpress

New troponin test improves heart attack diagnostics

A new test has been developed in Turku, Finland, that helps in separating heart attack patients from those whose cardiac troponin values are elevated due to renal insufficiency. Blood sample tests for cardiac troponins are an important cornerstone in the diagnostics of heart attack, but the result may be elevated...
MedicalXpress

Low sense of personal control increases people's affinity for tighter, rules-based culture

People who feel a lack of personal control in their lives are more likely to prefer a culture that imposes order, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. These "tighter" cultures, in turn, perpetuate their existence by reducing individuals' sense of personal control and increasing their sense of collective control.
MedicalXpress

Study shows link between genetics and response to electroconvulsive therapy

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a treatment reserved for the most severe cases of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Positive results are not guaranteed. Could genetic insight in the form of a patient's "polygenic risk score" help to predict whether electroconvulsive therapy will be effective for that patient?. That's the focus...
MedicalXpress

World-first human brain cell map shows gene activity changes

Australian scientists have developed a world-first map showing gene activity changes in diverse human brain cell types from pre-birth to adulthood. By having this map of normal brain cell development, researchers will now be able to identify altered states more accurately in neurological and psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, or aberrant cell states in diseases such as brain cancer.
MedicalXpress

Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses

People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover anti-inflammatory molecules that decline in the aging brain

Aging involves complicated plot twists and a large cast of characters: inflammation, stress, metabolism changes, and many others. Now, a team of Salk Institute and UC San Diego scientists reveal another factor implicated in the aging process—a class of lipids called SGDGs (3-sulfogalactosyl diacylglycerols) that decline in the brain with age and may have anti-inflammatory effects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy