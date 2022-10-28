Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Oil Set for Monthly Gain Before OPEC+ Begins Cutting Output
Oil fell as weak economic data from China fanned concerns about energy demand, but it was still set for the first monthly advance since May on OPEC+’s planned supply cuts.West Texas Intermediate futures dipped below $87 a barrel on Monday after Chinese government figures showed factory and services activity contracted in October. The nation’s Covid Zero policy and an ongoing slump in the property market have weighed heavily on the nation’s economy this year.Crude is still up by more than 9% this month after a decision by the OPEC+ alliance to make sizable cuts to output. The curbs take effect from November and are the start of an uncertain period for oil supply heading into winter, with the European Union set to implement sanctions on Russian flows in December.
energynow.ca
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
energynow.ca
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
OTTAWA — The federal environment minister is calling out Canada’s oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change. Steven Guilbeault says the country’s major oil players have promised to do something about greenhouse gas emissions, but instead have funnelled most of their record-breaking profits to shareholders.
energynow.ca
Oil funds trapped between low inventories and slowing economy: John Kemp
Portfolio investors’ oil positions are exhibiting significant week-to-week volatility as traders struggle to anticipate the net effect of an economic slowdown amid exceptionally low inventories of crude and diesel. Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 33 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures...
energynow.ca
UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050
CAIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates aims to increase the share of clean energy projects to 50% of its overall energy mix by 2050, state news agency WAM cited its energy minister as saying on Sunday. Suhail al-Mazrouei also said the Gulf state would start revising...
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Fools’ Parade – Irina Slav
I had something else in mind for today and I had already written it when Thursday began giving and didn’t stop until I was full to the gills with new evidence that the world is going if not to hell, then to a much worse place than it is now. Because we have aggressively, arrogantly stupid people in charge of decision-making.
energynow.ca
Canada Raises Hurdles for Foreign Deals Targeting Critical Minerals
Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.
energynow.ca
Trudeau’s Finance Minister to Deliver Budget Update This Week
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said she will present a budget update on Nov. 3, a document expected to show Canada’s government on an improved fiscal track thanks to surging revenue. But with an economic downtown expected next year due to aggressive interest-rate hikes, the update will also come with...
energynow.ca
Finance’s Largest Net-Zero Club Needs New Talking Points for COP
(Bloomberg) “Net zero” was virtually the only talking point when finance luminaries gathered at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last year. Rishi Sunak, then UK chancellor and now prime minister, spent finance day at COP26 speaking of the need to create a net-zero-aligned financial center. Mark Carney, former Bank of England governor, announced finance firms with $130 trillion of assets were committed to net-zero financed emissions. And European Central Bank executive board member Frank Elderson said central banks were prepared to support the transition to net zero.
energynow.ca
Commentary: A week of April 1sts – Irina Slav
One of the greatest horrors of the news world is no news. Of course, there are plenty of media outlets that are perfectly capable of creating their own news, but it still happens sometimes. Some days, even weeks, are just slow. August is traditionally the worst, as is January. And...
Comments / 0