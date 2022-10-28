Lois Vivian (Young) Davis, age 97, of Highland Wisconsin was led by her Savior from the loving arms of her family to her eternal Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Vivian was born on December 6, 1924 to Clarence and Fae (Goodell) Young at the family farm in rural Auburndale, Wisconsin. While attending Stratford High School, she and her brother, Norbert, boarded in town during the week away from their parents on the farm. After graduation she worked for Benson Optical in multiple Midwest locations. While stopping to assist at a car accident, she met her future husband and shortly thereafter they were led by the Lord to prepare for His ministry by attending Midwest Bible Institute in St. Louis, Missouri. There she received her degree in children’s ministry. This prepared her for what God had called her to, which was raising three children of her own and teaching countless children as a pastor’s wife. She married Walter Davis on August 4, 1951. Together they spent 45 years serving their Lord in seven different churches, Longville, MN; St. Charles, MN; Genoa, NE; Walworth, WI; Newburgh, IN; Osawatomie, KS; and Avoca, WI. During their time in Osawatomie, she discovered a new talent for painting while taking classes from a neighboring friend. All will miss her quick wit, grateful spirit, and servant’s heart.

HIGHLAND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO