Channel 3000
Mark Dittmer
Mark Dittmer, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg from complications of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Mark was born on April 5, 1961, in Madison, WI. His family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace for their care of Mark during the...
Channel 3000
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Channel 3000
Sharon K. Rego
Sharon K. Rego, age 78, passed away on October 27, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Sharon was born on January 17, 1944 in Baraboo, WI, daughter of the late Perry E. and Marcella A. (Wiese) Ramsey. She was the 5th sibling of 8. Sharon married Thomas J. Rego...
Channel 3000
Francis Arlin “Fran” Kopf
Stoughton -Francis A. “Fran” Kopf, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS/AML). He was born on June 18, 1947, in Baraboo, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Schara) Kopf. After graduating from Baraboo High School...
Channel 3000
Karen Jo Jenkins
Karen Jo Jenkins, age 75, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on July 13, 1947 in Dodgeville, a daughter of the late Clarence “Punk” and Joyce (Allen) Grundy. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. On January 20, 1967, she married Larry Jenkins. They raised their 4 children in Dodgeville.
Channel 3000
Ellen Loraine Hoffman
Ellen L. Hoffman, age 81, lost her long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Ellen was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 24, 1941, to Henry and Doris (Schuldt) Kipp, who relocated to Madison in 1943. She married Benjamin P. Hoffman, the love of her life, on October 26, 1957, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Channel 3000
Barbara A. Hurley
Barbara A. Hurley, 77, of Blue River died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Pine Valley Healthcare in Richland Center. She was born on January 21, 1945, in Mendota, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Ickes) Johnson. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, bowling, baking and football games.
Channel 3000
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis
Lois Vivian (Young) Davis, age 97, of Highland Wisconsin was led by her Savior from the loving arms of her family to her eternal Home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Vivian was born on December 6, 1924 to Clarence and Fae (Goodell) Young at the family farm in rural Auburndale, Wisconsin. While attending Stratford High School, she and her brother, Norbert, boarded in town during the week away from their parents on the farm. After graduation she worked for Benson Optical in multiple Midwest locations. While stopping to assist at a car accident, she met her future husband and shortly thereafter they were led by the Lord to prepare for His ministry by attending Midwest Bible Institute in St. Louis, Missouri. There she received her degree in children’s ministry. This prepared her for what God had called her to, which was raising three children of her own and teaching countless children as a pastor’s wife. She married Walter Davis on August 4, 1951. Together they spent 45 years serving their Lord in seven different churches, Longville, MN; St. Charles, MN; Genoa, NE; Walworth, WI; Newburgh, IN; Osawatomie, KS; and Avoca, WI. During their time in Osawatomie, she discovered a new talent for painting while taking classes from a neighboring friend. All will miss her quick wit, grateful spirit, and servant’s heart.
Channel 3000
Dorothy Eileen Mandley
MADISON – Dorothy Eileen (Luke) Mandley, 94, passed from this life into eternity at Oak Park Place in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1928, in Lebanon, Ill., to George and Lena (Jessop) Luke, one of seven children. Her father died when...
Channel 3000
Jean Ann Rydecki
OREGON – Jean Ann (Rozelle) Rydecki was taken to her heavenly home the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Beehive Memory Care Home of Oregon. She was surrounded with love by her husband, Dick, of 55 years, and daughters, Kristin and Catherine. Jean was born to Raymond and...
Channel 3000
Sandra Lou Balfour
MIDDLETON – Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center. She was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Oct. 16, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Brown) Goodell. Sandra attended the University of Nebraska, where she met Raymond...
Channel 3000
Marion Helen Pince-Bjurman
STOUGHTON -Helen Pince-Bjurman, age 102, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on April 23, 1920, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Marion Wick. Helen held a strong faith in her Lord Jesus and enjoyed being an active...
Channel 3000
Verna Elaine Winters
SAUK CITY – Verna Elaine Winters, age 100, of Sauk City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was born on May 12, 1922, in Heaton, N.D. Verna graduated from Heaton North Dakota Teachers College. She loved teaching and was involved in the Military in the Women’s Air Corps as a private citizen. She traveled to Washington D.C. during her and met her husband, Russell James Winters, there. They married on Nov. 20, 1950. She enjoyed her travels to Japan with Russ while he served during World War II. Verna loved sewing and cooking and could make the best baked goods.
Channel 3000
Megan W. Lostroh
WATERLOO, Iowa / FITCHBURG – Megan W. Lostroh, age 57, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after battling brain cancer for about two years. She was born on Dec. 18, 1964, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Jonnie and Betty (Borchers) Williams. Megan graduated from...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Celebrating Halloween 2022 at News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — After a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ghouls and goblins returned to News 3 Now’s backyard patio Monday to help celebrate Halloween on Live at Four. Watch the festivities above. The fun wasn’t just limited to kids; the News 3 Now...
Channel 3000
Roach: Favorite Sons
Well, Chris McIntosh sure gave Wisconsin fans a heads up. In a dramatic midseason turn, the guy everyone knows as “Mac” dismissed favorite son Paul Chryst. The coach’s kid. Sports Illustrated went so far as to characterize the move as “ruthless.”. It is telling that the...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Channel 3000
Badgers back from the bye week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin football is back after a much-needed week off. The bye week allowed Keeanu Benton to go walleye fishing, Jake Chaney got to pick apples at an apple orchard for the first time in his life, but most importantly, the Badgers got healthy. For the first...
