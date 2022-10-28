Read full article on original website
Related
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
Investors are flocking to tech and telecom stocks, but they're wrong to see them as defensive plays, Bank of America says
Techs and telecom shares aren't defensive as fundamentals are weakening and interest rates are trending higher, says BofA.
Comments / 0