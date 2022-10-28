US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings

t

US stocks rose on Friday, with tech shares continuing to struggle after another weak set of earnings results from Amazon.

Amazon plunged about 10% at the open, a day after warning investors that sales during the coming holiday season could miss targets. The company attributed the sluggish sales outlook to a shift in consumer spending.

Wall Street saw strength elsewhere though, with the Dow poised to notch a sixth-consecutive session of gains. Meanwhile one of the Federal Reserve's preffered gauge's of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, climbed 0.3% in September as price pressures remain stubborn.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 32,224.95, up 0.6% (191.67 points)

Nasdaq Composite: 10,804.16, up 0.11%

Amazon is in danger of sinking below a $1 trillion market capitalization after its earnings miss.

Apple is surviving a massive downswing in tech stocks while it's peers are feeling the brunt of the pain.

Investors are continuing to unload Chinese bonds, marking the longest slump to date.

