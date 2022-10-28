Read full article on original website
Wee Bit of History on the Line for Kevin O’Connell vs. ARI
The Minnesota Vikings can climb to a 6-1 record on Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals, further fastening a hold on the NFC North. And if that occurs, first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell will become the first skipper in franchise history to achieve a record as good as 6-1 through seven games.
Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith
Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
Bears Fire Sale Continues with Massive Trade
A white flag of surrender is waving in Chicago as Bears general manager Ryan Poles has pulled off another massive trade. The Bears sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, reportedly for a 2nd- and a 5th-Round draft pick. Smith, 25, asked for a trade before the...
Once Again, Irv Smith Is Injured.
The Vikings entered Week 8 as one of the healthiest teams in the league. They have lost a few players due to injuries, like first-rounder Lewis Cine, who fractured his leg in London against the Saints. Receiver Olabisi Johnson tore his ACL in the preseason and is also missing the season on injured reserve. Coming into the Week 8 matchup, of all 53 players on the team, only Jonathan Bullard missed the game because of an illness.
The Vikings Playoff Probability Meter: Week 9
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the Minnesota Vikings odds of reaching the postseason, starting with pre-Week 1 all the way to Week 18. Various probability sources are tracked and centralized in one spot for reference. This is the Vikings probability meter before Week 9, with a road contest at the Washington...
Vikings Suddenly Need a TE
Fourth-year TE Irv Smith was injured Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings took down the Arizona Cardinals 34-26. Smith was tentatively diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, an injury that generally sidelines an athlete for multiple weeks. VikingsTerritory and numerous other websites addressed the Vikings need for an extra, semi-prominent tight...
The Vikings Free Agent Acquisitions Stepped Up Against Arizona
Minnesota won their fifth-straight game on Sunday afternoon, extending their division lead and bringing their record to 6-1. This 34-26 victory could have gone a lot differently though if it weren’t for some of their veteran free agent acquisitions. Here are four Vikings free agent acquisitions that stepped up in a huge way against the Arizona Cardinals.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
3 Bold Predictions For Vikings vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at US Bank Stadium. It will be the 30th meeting between the two franchises, and the Vikings lead the series 17-12. For a Cardinals victory in Minnesota, you must go back to 1979 when the then St Louis Cardinals triumphed 27-7 at Metropolitan Stadium.
Should the Vikings Pursue a Kicker Trade?
The NFL trade deadline is tomorrow, so the rumors are abundant. One idea that hasn’t received as much attention is whether the Vikings ought to pursue a trade for a kicker. At this point, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should at least consider the option. Coming into the season, I – like...
Ups and Downs but ‘Complementary Football’ Leads to Exciting Win over Cardinals
The Vikings fifth straight win — 34-26 over Arizona — followed the pattern of most of their victories this season. It was an exciting game of ups and downs, having to come from behind as has been the case in all of the last five wins, winning the turnover battle (plus-2 to move to plus-6 on the season), and emerging victorious with all three phases making key plays and overcoming shaky moments.
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 29
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 29, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. The Vikings play football tomorrow and we’re just as excited as Akayleb Evans. In the last Vikings’ home game against the Cardinals, Kirk Cousins showed his...
The Vikings Top Offensive Performers vs. Cardinals, per PFF
The Minnesota Vikings topped the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, 34-26, in a game featuring a squandered 11-point lead but ultimately no catastrophe. The win was one of the Vikings most consistent from cover to cover in 2022, as Kevin O’Connell’s offense finally woke up in the 3rd Quarter. Before Week 8, the Vikings hadn’t scored a 3rd Quarter touchdown in 2022 but fired up two versus Arizona.
The Most Important Aspect of Vikings Win over Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, 34-26, dropping their record to 3-5 inside a season where head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s rump gets hotter. Conversely, for the Vikings, new skipper Kevin O’Connell has authored the best start to a Vikings season through seven games since 2009.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
Storylines of Vikings Week 8 Matchup vs. Cardinals
Few people expected the Minnesota Vikings to come out of their Week 7 bye with a 5-1 record and an easy lead in the NFC North. The Vikings host the Cardinals on Sunday in an attempt to increase the gap in the division. Rusty or Rested?. The games in Week...
How Do the Vikings Find a TE?
The Minnesota Vikings won Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but Irv Smith Jr. left the game following an ankle injury. As has been the case often throughout his career, he’ll now miss time, and Kevin O’Connell’s squad will need to figure out a way to move forward.
Infamous 2021 First Round LT to Make Bears Debut This Weekend
When the Las Vegas Raiders went on the clock with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most people assumed they would be the team to snag Christian Darrisaw to solidify their offensive line. Instead, as the Raiders always do, they decided to go out on a limb and select Alex Leatherwood.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cardinals
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 6-1 atop the NFC North after a squeaker win...
Kyler Murray Isn’t a Big-Game QB
Kyler Murray has been delighted as one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks since he entered the league in 2019. A former number-one pick and Heisman Trophy winner, he’s been touted as the next Russell Wilson and the best-ever high-school quarterback from Texas. Pundits cherish him for his electric style of play and upside.
