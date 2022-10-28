ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into fence, being shot in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after apparently crashing into a fence in west Phoenix late Sunday night. According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out to a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a man, who was later identified as 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez, had crashed into a fence behind a building in the area. Officers reported that the man was shot, and arriving crews pronounced Pineda-Valdez dead at the scene. Detectives say the shooting occurred behind a business at the northwest corner of the intersection. Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

West Phoenix rollover crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

PHOENIX - One person died and four others were hurt in a rollover crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road early Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Fire. Fire officials say the collision involved multiple vehicles but did not release any details on what led up to the accident. Jose Luis...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, four hospitalized after deadly accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and four injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 3-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire officials say that 4 people were taken to a nearby hospital, two of which were in critical condition, and a fifth person is dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 4 injured after wrong-way driver causes crash in west Phoenix

The Maricopa County Animal Care & Control announced the temporary closure of its east Valley shelter due to a potential disease outbreak among its dogs.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

10 residents displaced following Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - Ten people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Phoenix apartment complex on Saturday night. Firefighters say the apartment caught fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road at around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. The flames had already burned through the attic and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students

PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Accused wrong-way driver arrested after 3 GCU students die

Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash

WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork as a way to prevent wrong-way crashes

Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO deputies describe underground bunker discovered at Waddell RV facility

Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them.
PHOENIX, AZ

