PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.

PLANO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO