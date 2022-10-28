Read full article on original website
Related
wbap.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
wbap.com
Lives of Uvalde Victims to be Remembered in DFW
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) In response to the recent mass school shooting massacre that occurred on May 24th at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, the Office of Texas State Representative Ana-Maria Ramos, in partnership with the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus, will hold a commemoration ceremony to honor the twenty-one children and teachers who were forced to sacrifice their lives on November 1, All Saints Day.
wbap.com
UIL Strips State Title from Duncanville Basketball
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations against Duncanville High School’s boys and girls basketball programs. Duncanville High School Head Girls Basketball Coach LeJeanna Howard was issued a one-year suspension, three years...
wbap.com
Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect Who Fired at Officers
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An officer involved shooting in South Dallas Sunday left a man who allegedly fired at officers critically wounded. The man was hospitalized and later died at a hospital. Dallas police responded to Metropolitan Avenue just south of Fair Park around 6:15pm where they say an argument...
wbap.com
Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
wbap.com
WTA Finals Bring International Exposure to DFW
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth takes the world’s center stage this week. Fans from all over the world will watch television broadcasts from Dickies Arena in Forth Worth during the 2022 Women’s Tennis Association Finals. Executive Director Jason Sands of the Fort Worth Sports Commission says $5-million in...
Comments / 0