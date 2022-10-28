ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

streetwisereports.com

Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
streetwisereports.com

Nestle Continues To Execute as Profits Grow

Nestle SA (NESN:VX; NSRGY:OTC) reported a strong quarter, with organic growth of 8.5%, broad-based across most geographies and categories, and off sales increase of 9.2%. Pricing rose 7.5%, reflecting cost inflation. The company is looking for full-year growth of around 8%, with an operating profit expected at around 17%. These...
streetwisereports.com

Expert Michael Ballanger's Top Picks

It was only ten months ago that I constructed the GGMA 2022 Model Portfolio with the intention to insulate the junior miner content from the ravages of what I correctly identified as an oncoming bear market. I added a 15% position in volatility by way of the UVXY:US, which had...
streetwisereports.com

Biopharma Gains Two Cancer Cell Therapy Programs and a Target Price 10 Times Current

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP:NASDAQ) is getting ownership from GSK of two T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell programs: PRAME and NY-ESO reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Tony Butler in an October 25, 2022 research note. Terms of the deal are being negotiated. The United Kingdom-headquartered biopharma intends to advance both programs,...
streetwisereports.com

Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend

On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
eenews.net

Interior threatens Colorado River cuts

After Western states failed to come up with a plan to cut their use of Colorado River water, the Interior Department on Friday said it is preparing to take steps to control the flow and keep hydropower dams generating electricity. Interior declared that it could overhaul the operations of the...
