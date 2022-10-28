Read full article on original website
streetwisereports.com
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery
Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.
Five Nuclear Power Plants Being Considered for Wyoming and Utah
TerraPower and PacifiCorp, the nuclear developer and electric utility aiming to build a first-of-its-kind facility at a retiring Wyoming coal plant before the end of the decade, announced plans Thursday to consider adding up to five more of the same design in PacifiCorp’s service territory by 2035. PacifiCorp —...
SNAP Benefits Update: Eligible Family Could Get Maximum Food Stamps Worth $4,250 In 2023, How To Apply?
The US government determines the new maximum payment for people who use food stamps based on inflation each year. Every year on October 1st, the new Cost-of-Living Adjustments (COLA) take effect and are in force through the following year.
streetwisereports.com
Nestle Continues To Execute as Profits Grow
Nestle SA (NESN:VX; NSRGY:OTC) reported a strong quarter, with organic growth of 8.5%, broad-based across most geographies and categories, and off sales increase of 9.2%. Pricing rose 7.5%, reflecting cost inflation. The company is looking for full-year growth of around 8%, with an operating profit expected at around 17%. These...
streetwisereports.com
Expert Michael Ballanger's Top Picks
It was only ten months ago that I constructed the GGMA 2022 Model Portfolio with the intention to insulate the junior miner content from the ravages of what I correctly identified as an oncoming bear market. I added a 15% position in volatility by way of the UVXY:US, which had...
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Gains Two Cancer Cell Therapy Programs and a Target Price 10 Times Current
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP:NASDAQ) is getting ownership from GSK of two T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell programs: PRAME and NY-ESO reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Tony Butler in an October 25, 2022 research note. Terms of the deal are being negotiated. The United Kingdom-headquartered biopharma intends to advance both programs,...
streetwisereports.com
Precious Metals Sector Believed To Be Close to Major Uptrend
On the 1-year chart for gold shown below, we can see precisely why it has been in a quite severe downtrend from its peak last March. It is because the dollar and interest rates, shown at the top and bottom of the chart, have been in strong uptrends during this period.
eenews.net
Interior threatens Colorado River cuts
After Western states failed to come up with a plan to cut their use of Colorado River water, the Interior Department on Friday said it is preparing to take steps to control the flow and keep hydropower dams generating electricity. Interior declared that it could overhaul the operations of the...
