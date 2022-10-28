Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul to improve storm recovery efforts
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — On the ten-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, Gov. Kathy Hochul took steps to improve storm recovery efforts. She announced a new Office of Resilient Homes and Communities that intends to work with New Yorkers and communities on mitigation projects. Superstorm Sandy hit the northeast U.S....
wnynewsnow.com
Halloween Do’s And Don’ts
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – Trick or treaters will be hitting the streets in just a few hours, and law enforcement in Chautauqua County are doing what they can to keep little ghouls and goblins safe this Halloween. Ellicott Police Sergeant Daniel Ingrao says obeying the rules of...
wnynewsnow.com
NYSEG expects home heating costs to rise 14%-30%, shares ways to save
NEW YORK STATE (WENY) – Home heating costs have reached the highest level in more than 10 years. Many families are on a squeezed household budget struggling with many rising costs of groceries, rent, and other essentials, now add home heating to that. Soaring home heating costs have reached...
Comments / 0