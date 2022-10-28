ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others

BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other countries, has seen...
KSAT 12

US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON – A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KSAT 12

Somalia car bombings kill at least 100, president says

MOGADISHU – At least 100 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital, Somalia's president said, and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500. President Hassan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy