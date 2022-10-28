Read full article on original website
German leader urges climate activists not to endanger others
BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged climate activists Monday to show “creativity” and avoid endangering others after attacking art works and setting up road blockades that allegedly delayed the arrival of a specialist rescue crew at an accident scene. Germany, like several other countries, has seen...
Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on
Israelis are voting in the fifth national elections since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON – A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to...
Danish elections could pave way for a center government
Denmark is holding a national election that is expected to change the Scandinavian nation's political landscape as new parties seek to enter parliament and others see their support dwindle
Somalia car bombings kill at least 100, president says
MOGADISHU – At least 100 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital, Somalia's president said, and the toll could rise in the country's deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500. President Hassan...
