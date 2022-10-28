ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 3

Reashard Norwood
4d ago

Our young generation has to do better. It's sad they're choosing jail/prison and the grave over living a peaceful stable life. sad they're hurting their families that care about them more than they care about themselves. Living the street life is the easy way out. It means you have given up on yourself.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Juveniles Shot, Hospitalized in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, High Point Police were alerted to a drive by shooting at 1407 Bridges Drive. Officers located a vehicle with two juvenile victims who had been shot. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and are in stable condition. This...
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Suspect Arrested in Murder of Camren Cole

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the death of Camren Cole. Cole, 19, was killed by gunshot on September 29 on Glenwood Avenue. Neal has been charged with First Degree Murder.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Shot, Man Hit by Car in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday just after 9:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex at 3026 Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a local hospital. This victim is now in stable condition. A second injured person...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
ASHEBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy