Reashard Norwood
4d ago
Our young generation has to do better. It's sad they're choosing jail/prison and the grave over living a peaceful stable life. sad they're hurting their families that care about them more than they care about themselves. Living the street life is the easy way out. It means you have given up on yourself.
Suspect charged in connection to Glenwood Avenue homicide, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made a month after a 19-year-old was shot and killed. According to Greensboro Police Department, they have arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the shooting death of Camren Cole in September. Neal has been charged with first-degree murder. Cole was shot on September 29 and […]
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
Two Juveniles Shot, Hospitalized in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, High Point Police were alerted to a drive by shooting at 1407 Bridges Drive. Officers located a vehicle with two juvenile victims who had been shot. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, and are in stable condition. This...
Suspect Arrested in Murder of Camren Cole
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Monday, Greensboro Police arrested Deonte Javon Neal, 19, in connection to the death of Camren Cole. Cole, 19, was killed by gunshot on September 29 on Glenwood Avenue. Neal has been charged with First Degree Murder.
Winston-Salem Silver Alert for Daprice Snuggs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Snuggs has been located and is in good health. Winston-Salem Police need public help in finding Daprice Rashe Snuggs. Snuggs, 24, is roughly 5’09” tall and weighs 196 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red hoodie. Snuggs was last...
Juvenile shot, man hit by vehicle on Sherrill Avenue, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was shot and a man was hit by a car Monday night in High Point, according to police. Police say that officers responded to shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sherrill Avenue around 9 p.m. Sometime after that a juvenile arrived at an area hospital with […]
Greensboro police searching for suspects after Walgreens robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween. At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens […]
Police Investigating Early Halloween Morning Burger King Robbery
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 6:00 a.m. on Monday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a robbery at the Burger King at 3571 Parkway Village Circle. As employees were arriving to open for the day, investigation shows they were reportedly forced inside by an unknown suspect. The employees were then told to fill the bag with cash from the safe and registers. The suspect ran from the store and drove away in a light sedan. There were no reported injuries.
2 juvenile victims hurt in High Point during drive-by shooting, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juvenile victims were reportedly shot in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before...
Juvenile Shot, Man Hit by Car in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday just after 9:00 p.m., High Point Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex at 3026 Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, a juvenile who had been shot arrived at a local hospital. This victim is now in stable condition. A second injured person...
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in Lexington home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai […]
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting: police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two adults and one juvenile injured on Sunday morning. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1800 block of North Patterson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Investigators say that a 23-year-old man was sitting in the […]
Man charged in connection to O’Brien Street homicide in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in connection to a homicide on O’Brien Street in Greensboro in August, according to arrest warrants. At 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had […]
HOPE LOST: The court battle for the law enforcement recording of the Hope Solo arrest
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – The videos we obtained from the Winston-Salem Police Department do not show everything that happened the night Officer G.J. Mager arrested Hope Solo. The fact any portion of the video ever became public took a courtroom fight. North Carolina lawmakers exempted body and...
2 NC children from Amber Alert are now safe, Asheboro police say
They are possibly heading to Florida in a black 2019 Dodge Durango with N.C. license plate JMY-3236, officials said.
2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
Masked man in ‘SpongeBob’ jacket robbed Salisbury convenience store
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A masked man wearing a brightly colored jacket featuring SpongeBob and other characters from Nickelodeon children’s shows pulled a gun on a clerk and customer at a convenience store in Salisbury, according to authorities. Police say the robbery happened at the D Mart, 1600 S....
US 29 northbound closed near Martin Luther King Jr Drive due to crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has closed a busy section of highway in Greensboro. Greensboro Police Department says that all lanes of US 29 northbound are closed at Martin Luther King Jr Drive because of a crash with injuries. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route and there is no word on when […]
