Review: Stevie Nicks stupefies and hypnotizes in very sold-out return to Tampa
With some heavy tributes to Tom Petty, too.
Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested
She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
Where you can get rid of old medications in Tampa Bay this weekend
Law enforcement across the country are offering places to safely dispose of medication for the Drug Enforcement Agency's Take Back Day on Saturday.
New boozy ice cream spot Buzzed Bull Creamery will open first Florida location in Tampa next week
The menu features over 30 nitrogen-infused flavors hat can be infused with alcohol that starts at 5% ABV.
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa
I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious. If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Tampa woman swimming around barrier islands
A 60-year-old woman is spending Friday swimming along Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island. Before Lynn Griesemer began her journey before sunrise, she talked about her love for long-distance swimming.
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween
Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
St. Pete woman’s trip to 7-Eleven wins her $10 million prize from Powerball ticket
A St. Petersburg woman is $10 million richer after she purchased a winning Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven.
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
I-4 East reopens after Seffner crash
An early morning crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 4 in Seffner.
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
