ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Clearwater Dealership Employee Gave Herself $28,000 Bonus Arrested

She really thought she’d never get caught! A Clearwater woman working at Dimmitt Chevrolet on U.S. Hwy 19 was arrested after she gave herself over $28,000 in bonus money. Ariel Rutenbeck was one of two people who had access to the payroll system and after a payroll audit showed discrepancies in her checks they found out she was giving herself multiple unauthorized bonuses. In total she collected $28,179.22 between May 2020 and July 2022.
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios

Babushka's brings Russian food to Tampa

I recently visited Babushka's, a restaurant featuring Russian cuisine that opened in Hyde Park last year, and found the food to be fun and delicious. If you go: Try the sauerkraut vareniki, which are steamed dumplings stuffed with mushrooms and sauerkraut, and the grechotto, a savory buckwheat risotto with portobello mushrooms and fresh herbs.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa woman swimming around barrier islands

A 60-year-old woman is spending Friday swimming along Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island. Before Lynn Griesemer began her journey before sunrise, she talked about her love for long-distance swimming.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
TAMPA, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad

Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
CLEARWATER, FL
foxsports640.com

Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified

Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
TAMPA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy