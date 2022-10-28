1 dead following Unified Police Department and SWAT standoff in Midvale

UPDATE:

MIDVALE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Unified Police Department reported that the standoff between SWAT and the suspect barricaded in a Midvale house is over. Police said the man died after shooting himself with his gun.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Unified Police Department and SWAT dealing with armed and barricaded man in Midvale

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:46 AM MDT

MIDVALE, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Unified Police Department and SWAT are currently in the 8500 block of S Monroe St. in Midvale dealing with an armed man who shot at law enforcement and rammed a police car.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded in a house. The situation has come to a standoff.

Per Canyons School District, Cooperview Elementary School has switched to remote learning today. Students who need breakfast or lunch can visit Midvale Elementary at 7830 Chapel St. All meals will be free, according to the school district’s Twitter. Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 8:40 a.m., and lunch is served from 10:50 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.

