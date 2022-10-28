Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
ADAM LEE NICHOLS
Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
Laclede Record
RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS
Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE
Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
Laclede Record
The maestros of Lebanon Bands
With Lebanon band students beginning in sixth grade, they see a variety of instructors through graduation. Those instructors are constants throughout the career of a band student. “I always tell my seniors, maybe not myself but one of your band directors was there the very first time you opened your...
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
Laclede Record
MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT
Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
Laclede Record
PAULINE RANDOLPH
Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
Laclede Record
JOHN CHARLES STEWART
John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
Laclede Record
MATTIE CLARCIA (HENSON) COFFMAN
Mattie Clarcia (Henson) Coffman, 92, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, while in the Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her daughter, Myrna Deberry (Sherman) of Richland; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at...
Laclede Record
TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK
Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Laclede Record
Lebanon bands offer something for everyone
In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Laclede Record
Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine
Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
