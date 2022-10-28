In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO