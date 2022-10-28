ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Laclede Record

ADAM LEE NICHOLS

Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS

Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE

Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
CONCORDIA, KS
KYTV

City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

The maestros of Lebanon Bands

With Lebanon band students beginning in sixth grade, they see a variety of instructors through graduation. Those instructors are constants throughout the career of a band student. “I always tell my seniors, maybe not myself but one of your band directors was there the very first time you opened your...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD

Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT

Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

PAULINE RANDOLPH

Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN CHARLES STEWART

John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
URBANA, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

MATTIE CLARCIA (HENSON) COFFMAN

Mattie Clarcia (Henson) Coffman, 92, of Richland, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, while in the Lebanon North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She is survived by her daughter, Myrna Deberry (Sherman) of Richland; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held at...
RICHLAND, MO
Laclede Record

TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK

Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
NIANGUA, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly crash in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday evening on State Highway WW East of Nightingale Drive in Laclede County. According to the traffic crash report, the driver, Adam Nichols of Lebanon, 31, was pronounced dead around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Lebanon bands offer something for everyone

In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine

Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO

