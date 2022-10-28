Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
eastcityart.com
Rubell Museum DC Presents What’s Going On
Inaugurating the opening of the Rubell Museum DC, the exhibition, What’s Going On will open to the public on October 29, 2022. Dedicated exclusively to contemporary art, the Rubell Museum DC reinvigorates the 1906 building of the former Randall Junior High School, a historically Black public school in Southwest DC that ceased operations in 1978. The museum, which is free for Washington DC residents, will serve as a place for the public to engage with the most compelling national and international artists of our time.
eastcityart.com
Delaplaine Arts Center Presents Sean Dudley Accretion
Opening Reception: Saturday, November 5 from 3pm to 5pm. With a variety of mixed materials and processes and using the human form as a template, Dudley’s work seeks to illuminate the subtle accretion of emotional experience and how it changes us over time. The Delaplaine Arts Center is located...
eastcityart.com
Torpedo Factory Artists’ Association Presents Explorations at Van Landingham Gallery
The Torpedo Factory Artists’ Association’s (TFAA) Van Landingham Gallery presents Explorations, a new juried membership show featuring artworks by Diana Papazian, Joyce Zipperer, Samantha Shelton, Guido Zanni, Jennifer Brewer Stone, Rebecca McNeely, Helen Power and Veronica Barker-Barzel. In this show, the artists explore realms such as air, sea, land and/or space. Also included are artworks of various mediums and narratives within a body of work and/or the artists’ personal lives.
eastcityart.com
TAG/The Artists Gallery Presents Christopher Madden and S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino MANMADE
TAG/The Artists Gallery is happy to announce November’s featured artists, Christopher Madden and S. Manya Stoumen-Tolino. Their show, MANMADE, opens on November 4 with a reception on November 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy live music by teevee. Christopher Madden lives his...
Take a look inside D.C.'s new Rubell Museum
The opening of the highly anticipated Rubell Museum marks the revival of the historic Randall Junior High School building that sat untouched since 2006. Why it matters: The museum has been a long time coming since art world power couple Don and Mera Rubell purchased the historic Black school building in Southwest D.C. 12 years ago to house their extensive contemporary art collection. In addition to the museum, the Rubells own an adjacent 492-unit apartment building that is currently being developed. Set to open in early 2023, it will include 98 affordable units. Flashback: Before D.C., the Rubells, who made...
eastcityart.com
Homme Gallery Presents Maria G Memory of a Touch
Washington, DC based visual artist, Maria G, has been immersed in art since she can remember. At the tender age of 4, she regaled her parents with beautiful wall murals (aka scribbles with her mom’s expensive makeup on the living room walls), doing crazy paint experiments in their dining room and impromptu 5-hour trips to see art exhibitions.
eastcityart.com
The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County Certain Party or Parties Unknown Group Exhibition at the Betty Mae Kramer Gallery
Opening Reception: Wednesday, November 2 from 6pm to 8pm. A gallery exhibition showcasing works by the artists featured in 2021’s Certain Party or Parties Unknown outdoor public art projection installation. Works By: Alix Lambert, Curtis Woody, LaShell Rivers, Liz Miller, Nikki Brooks, Robin Bell, and Tim Davis. Curated By:...
tysonsreporter.com
Antiques show and sale returning to McLean
The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
eastcityart.com
Cody Gallery of Marymount University Presents Emily Fussner and Ryan McCoy Mending time
“Mending time” brings together Emily Fussner’s cast paper installations with Ryan McCoy’s large mixed media paintings. Each artist’s ability to weave together the fragility of time with the grit of the earth opens a powerful space for transformation and rethinking. Texture, shadow, materiality, and process are delicately and thoughtfully integrated into their work and provide a solid ground to delve deeper. Their work beckons hope and transfiguration.
Washingtonian.com
A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle
Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
georgetowner.com
Georgetown Possessed by Halloween and ‘The Exorcist’
Georgetown has always exhibited a spirit of Halloween with its stories of haunted houses and apparitions, but it really came into its own as a Halloween spooktacular in the last half century. For me, as a Georgetown University student, I witnessed some of the filming of “The Exorcist” on campus...
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
theburn.com
Mon Amie Amy holding grand opening in Ashburn this week
A new gift shop coming to Ashburn has announced its grand opening date. Mon Amie Amy will hold a ribbon cutting and open its doors this coming Friday, November 4. The Burn told you about Mon Amie Amy back in August. It’s taken over the site of a former pet shop in the Goose Creek Village shopping center.
ggwash.org
The many lives of DC’s “Apex” building
Sitting on the corner of 7th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, this imposing brownstone structure is instantly recognizable. Its two spire-topped towers are iconic. Its historic name—the Central National Bank Building—is not widely known, but this eye-catching landmark bears a popular nickname: the “Apex Building.” So it may seem that this fixture of the Pennsylvania Avenue streetscape needs no introduction.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Beer festival taking place in Nokesville
Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
