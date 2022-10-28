Floyd Gwin Park Ribbon Cutting

The ceremony will be hosted at the Floyd Gwin Park Baseball Complex located at Park Blvd. and MacArthur Ave.

Floyd Gwin Park Renovation Project Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Friday, October 28, 2022 1:00 PM

The ceremony will be hosted at the Floyd Gwin Park Baseball Complex located at Park Blvd. and MacArthur Ave. Floyd Gwin Park is rich in history for Ector County and the City of Odessa. The park site was the location of an airstrip before it was developed into a park in 1944. Floyd Gwin Auditorium, constructed in 1944, was host to Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison concerts and is in use currently as a gym and auditorium.

In 2019, Certificates of Obligation were issued to provide funding for several major City of Odessa projects. The renovation of the forty-five (45) acre Floyd Gwin Park was included as one of these projects. The $8.5 million renovation includes: new playground equipment additions, three (3) new lighted basketball courts, three (3) new lighted volleyball courts, two (2) new lighted tennis courts that can accommodate four (4) pickleball courts, three (3) field lighted baseball complex with concessions/ restroom building, two (2) new lighted picnic pavilions, a one (1) mile walking trail, new lighted parking lots, and a new irrigation system throughout the park site.

We invite you to the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and to see the spectacular improvements made to Floyd Gwin Park. For more information, please email Maryann Cedillo, Director of Communications, at mcedillo@odessa-tx.gov.