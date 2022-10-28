Yolanda “Cookie” Tirado passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 . She was only 67 years old. She was a polio survivor, and overcame obstacles moving from the Bronx, New York to Boothbay Harbor to ensure a better opportunity for her children. She was a proud mother of four (William, Michael, Justine and Joshua) and a beaming grandmother of seven (including one on the way). Her grandchildren adored her. She showered them with love, attention, praise, patience, understanding — and gifts! She indulged their every fancy and spent countless hours with them on video calls, even if just to accompany them while they played or while they virtually shared a meal.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO