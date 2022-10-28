ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Yolanda Tirado

Yolanda “Cookie” Tirado passed away on Oct. 23, 2022 . She was only 67 years old. She was a polio survivor, and overcame obstacles moving from the Bronx, New York to Boothbay Harbor to ensure a better opportunity for her children. She was a proud mother of four (William, Michael, Justine and Joshua) and a beaming grandmother of seven (including one on the way). Her grandchildren adored her. She showered them with love, attention, praise, patience, understanding — and gifts! She indulged their every fancy and spent countless hours with them on video calls, even if just to accompany them while they played or while they virtually shared a meal.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Lois Glaser is the next Artist of the Month

Photographer Lois Glaser holds an MS in art education. Though it was not her major, photography always held a fascination for her. After teaching, and a complete career change, 25 years passed before she resumed pursuing her photographic interests through classes, workshops and hours in the field. Lois was initially drawn to details and closeups in nature for her images. She has since expanded her personal portfolio to include scenics, landscapes, wildlife, and abstracts from nature. Though she currently focuses on creating Maine imagery, her work from the New York Adirondacks, the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and red rocks of the Southwest; and Africa can be seen on her online Etsy store, LAGlaserPhotography.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Seawolves take 4th at state meet

The Boothbay/Wiscasset boys cross country team finished fourth in the Class C State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29 held in Cumberland. The top five teams were George Stevens (61 points), Winthrop (88), Sumner (120), Boothbay/Wiscasset (132) and Limestone/MSSM (144). Rounding out the top 12 were Bucksport (178), Waynflete (186), Richmond (191) Old Orchard Beach (199), Maine Coast Waldorf (218), Orono (220) and Lisbon (228).
WISCASSET, ME
Overdue thanks from Opera House

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to extend an overdue thank you to our community near and far. It will surprise few that the music touring industry was silenced during the worst of the pandemic and as a result performance venues in Maine and around the country had to severely alter their operations or even close permanently.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

