Springfield Moves To Stock Up On Rock Salt For Winter
It’s that time of year… the City of Springfield is getting ready to pony up big dollars to replenish its supply of rock salt for the coming winter months. An ordinance going before the City Council this week seeks approval for the purchase of six-thousand tons of salt. The price is just over $90 a ton… for a total cost of $543,000.
Some Springfield Snow Routes Could Change
Railroad relocation could also realign snow emergency routes in Springfield. An ordinance to be considered in November would remove Spruce and Myrtle Streets from the snow emergency routes, where cars cannot be parked on the street during snow emergencies to make more room for snow plows. Both streets had been on the list because they were part of Business Loop 55, serving to connect 5th and 6th Streets to 9th Street.
Springfield Retail Manager Honored For Customer Service
A Springfield store manager is being recognized for going above and beyond the call to provide great customer service. The Central Illinois Customer Service Association has presented its WOW award to Steve Wade, an assistant manager at Lowe’s on Dirksen Parkway. A customer with two small children and a pregnant wife who was due to give birth in two days came into the store needing a custom piece of wood to finish building bunk beds… but the store’s cutting rig was broken.
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
Two Dead In I-55 Crash South Of Springfield
Two people are dead and another person is seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash that closed down a portion of Interstate 55 south of Springfield for hours Sunday night into Monday morning. Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 9pm Sunday near the Pawnee-Auburn exit, in poor visibility...
Langfelder May Amend Land Bank Proposal
There could be more discussion this week on whether Springfield should formally create a land bank to manage and try to sell parcels of land that have been acquired by the city. The city has taken over dozens of properties with structures that have been abandoned or may need to...
Suspect Arrested In 3rd Base Sports Bar Shooting
A suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting outside a Springfield bar that sent one man to the hospital. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Antwan Davis Monday afternoon. Authorities say Davis fired several shots toward the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue after he was removed from the premises early last Thursday. One of the bullets struck another man who was also outside the bar. He was treated for minor wounds and released.
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
Sangamon County Back At Medium Level Of COVID Transmission; Hospitalizations Up
Sangamon County has climbed back to a “medium” level of community transmission of COVID-19… even as the total number of new cases in the past seven days declined from the previous week. Sangamon is one of 38 Illinois counties now listed at either “high” or “medium” transmission....
Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey
They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
