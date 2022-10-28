Read full article on original website
Coastal Observer
Planners delay vote on resource protections to get more public input
A package of proposals to increase protection of natural resources in Georgetown County was put on hold last week so the county planning staff can get additional public input. The natural resources element of the county’s comprehensive plan has gone through five drafts since it was introduced in June. It is one of 10 elements of the plan that local governments are required by state law to create and update every 10 years. The county’s last update was in 2010.
signsofthetimes.com
Channel Letters Are in Demand – These 3 Sign Projects Show Why
CHOICES ABOUND FROM sleek, streamlined and sophisticated lettering to bold, colorful logo-inspired designs. Here, three sign companies share their strategies and techniques for creating today’s channel letter signs. DESIGNS YOU CAN DANCE TO. SHOP: ASL Signs. LOCATION: Myrtle Beach, SC. URL: aslservicesmb.com. ASL Signs, a family-owned company launched by...
wpde.com
Facing legal challenge, Horry County Council eyeing 'major' change to flood protection law
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Within less than a year of it being active, Horry County's Flood Damage Prevention Law could see a key change amid a pending lawsuit and about-face from a local construction appeals board. Tuesday, Horry County council will hold its first reading to amend the local...
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
Coastal Observer
Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects
Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
live5news.com
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit. She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place...
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
dillonheraldonline.com
Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal
The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
Report: Sellers finding Myrtle Beach area homes staying on market for longer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new report on the housing market for September shows sellers are finding their houses are on the market for longer than they had hoped. The housing market report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors highlighted trends in the area. Carolina Forest saw the biggest jump in new single-family […]
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
charlestondaily.net
Presenting Aquarium Aglow presented by the South Carolina Aquarium – November 18 – December 31, 2022
The wonder of the season comes alive at Aquarium Aglow, elegant evenings of holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Charleston. Gather friends and loved ones to journey through the Aquarium, becoming immersed in waves of color from tens of thousands of lights. Installations, from warm and nostalgic to awe-inspiring and contemporary, transform the Aquarium you know and love.
communitytimessc.com
Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center
Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
18-wheeler blocks several lanes of traffic on Highway 17 near Little River, fire rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-wheeler has blocked multiple lanes of traffic after getting stuck on Highway 17 in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 17 at Spa Drive near Little River. An 18-wheeler is stuck and blocking […]
live5news.com
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
viatravelers.com
11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit
Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
WMBF
“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
