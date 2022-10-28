A package of proposals to increase protection of natural resources in Georgetown County was put on hold last week so the county planning staff can get additional public input. The natural resources element of the county’s comprehensive plan has gone through five drafts since it was introduced in June. It is one of 10 elements of the plan that local governments are required by state law to create and update every 10 years. The county’s last update was in 2010.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO