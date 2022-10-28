ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coastal Observer

Planners delay vote on resource protections to get more public input

A package of proposals to increase protection of natural resources in Georgetown County was put on hold last week so the county planning staff can get additional public input. The natural resources element of the county’s comprehensive plan has gone through five drafts since it was introduced in June. It is one of 10 elements of the plan that local governments are required by state law to create and update every 10 years. The county’s last update was in 2010.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
signsofthetimes.com

Channel Letters Are in Demand – These 3 Sign Projects Show Why

CHOICES ABOUND FROM sleek, streamlined and sophisticated lettering to bold, colorful logo-inspired designs. Here, three sign companies share their strategies and techniques for creating today’s channel letter signs. DESIGNS YOU CAN DANCE TO. SHOP: ASL Signs. LOCATION: Myrtle Beach, SC. URL: aslservicesmb.com. ASL Signs, a family-owned company launched by...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects

Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Manning Baptist Church Food Ministry Reaches Goal

The Manning Baptist Food Ministry, an outreach mission’s project of Manning Baptist Church, Dillon, distributes food boxes on the third Tuesday of each month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. On Tuesday, October 18, the Ministry reached a goal of distributing 100 food boxes. The Manning Baptist Food Ministry...
DILLON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree, officials warn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have issued a recall on kerosene sold at a convenience store in Kingstree. Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department report that kerosene sold since October 24 at Tanners Money Saver is contaminated. Tanners Money Saver is located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. Officials urge customers […]
KINGSTREE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Presenting Aquarium Aglow presented by the South Carolina Aquarium – November 18 – December 31, 2022

The wonder of the season comes alive at Aquarium Aglow, elegant evenings of holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Charleston. Gather friends and loved ones to journey through the Aquarium, becoming immersed in waves of color from tens of thousands of lights. Installations, from warm and nostalgic to awe-inspiring and contemporary, transform the Aquarium you know and love.
CHARLESTON, SC
communitytimessc.com

Dr. Toney Graham, III: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center

Nearly 15 years ago, as a newly minted doctor, I joined the Graham Clinic established by my father, Dr. Toney Graham, Jr., on the outskirts of Lake City. He built the practice from basically nothing, and through good times and bad he brought babies into the world, treated everything from cuts and scrapes to life-threatening illnesses, and consoled the grieving.
LAKE CITY, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
viatravelers.com

11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit

Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

“Shop. Front. First.” with the Women on Front Street

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Just in time for the holidays it’s a great reminder to shop local and support women own business. In Georgetown, S.C. there are over two dozen women own businesses on Front Street. Some of those include: Bluebird Vintage, Whiskey & Wildflower, Art Harbor, Merle...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
CONWAY, SC

