ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FDA: Company recalls blood pressure medicine due to potential cancer risk

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2gXN_0iq4fjza00

(WXYZ) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a voluntary recall of a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk.

Pharmaceutical company Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. They come in 20-milligram and 12.5 milligram doses.

The medication is used to lower blood pressure. Officials say nitrosamine was detected, which can increase the risk of cancer at higher levels over a long period of time.

“To date, Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall,” the FDA said in a press release.

Patients using the drug are encouraged to talk to their doctor.

More information on the products impacted recalled can be found on the FDA’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’

Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
BGR.com

Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
icytales.com

How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 7 Quality Food

Seen by more than 10 million people in India. It is perhaps one of the most commonly found chronic conditions that tend to be ignored by many. This article will discuss everything you need to know about elevated blood pressure and how to lower blood pressure instantly. At the end of the article, you will get bonus recipes to lower your blood pressure.
The Guardian

Common drugs could fight obesity and diabetes, say scientists

Scientists have pinpointed a range of commonly used medicines that could be repurposed to treat people suffering from obesity and diabetes. The medicines – to be outlined at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne this weekend – include treatments for stomach ulcers and heart rhythm disorders and were identified using sophisticated computer programs.
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Scary Mommy

CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed

This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: Clorox recalls some cleaners due to bacteria presence

Clorox Company has announced the recall of several cleaners due to the presence of bacteria, which could cause people with compromised immune systems to get seriously ill. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lavender Clean. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Sparkling Wave. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lemon Fresh. CloroxPro Pine-Sol...
studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
ScienceAlert

Here's How Long a Cannabis High Actually Lasts, According to Science

With the decriminalization of cannabis comes a list of questions and concerns over its medical and recreational use – including figuring out how long the drug's effects actually last for. While society has had decades to question the relationship between alcohol consumption and intoxication, the duration of impairment from...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy