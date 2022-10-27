ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal

By Briana Brownlee
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chCki_0iq4fZ7C00

The first step to rebuilding is getting rid of all of the debris, and yesterday Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) announced that for the first time ever FEMA will assist residential areas—but not every neighborhood will qualify.

When walking in a neighborhood located along Pondella Road, you can see the debris piled up, something we continue to see all across the county.

But what residents in that neighborhood said makes their area different is the majority of the people living there are older, making the clean up more stressful.

“The debris has been difficult,” said Julie McCaffrey a resident of Florida for more than 20 years.

A difficulty she had trouble talking about as she looked at the piles and piles still filling her neighborhood.

“I know they are working really hard on different aspects of the disaster, but I guess the debris is the last thing on that list,” said Andres Herreia, a resident of Fort Myers. “I know Fort Myers Beach, I know that area is the priority.”

Wednesday during a press conference on Fort Myers Beach, Governor DeSantis announced for the first time FEMA would assist with home debris removal.

“Please keep in mind, that in more inland communities with fewer impacts the traditional application process will have to be followed," said Tom McCool, FEMA's Federal Coordinator for Lee County's region.

The agency's spokesperson did clarify that this means only homes considered to be in "catastrophic' areas like Fort Myers Beach will qualify. Residents in other areas, FEMA said will have to rely on local city and county workers to pick up their debris.

“I want people to understand what you see around us the commercial debris that is around us that is what we will be able to do on waivers," McCool said.

But who qualifies for those waivers, meaning which people or businesses will FEMA waive normal rules for to help clean up faster? The spokesperson with the agency said they are still waiting on the data to determine who will qualify.

“I really do understand that this has been difficult for the community," said McCaffrey. "I hope to think they are doing the best they can.”

The FEMA spokesperson added that if a resident hasn't applied for the assistance they need to make sure they do, whether they feel they qualify or not.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whhscbox.com

It’s wind, it’s rain, it’s a hurricane!

The most recent hurricane in the U.S., Hurricane Ian, has devastated Florida, killing over 100 people and leaving more than 2.3 million without power. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm at its peak, recently slammed into Florida on Sept. 28. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian had reached winds speeds up to 150 mph, tieing for the fifth strongest hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S. Many buildings were destroyed and many homes were damaged, including the homes of some relatives of WHHS students.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Hardee and Sarasota Counties Approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance

October 29th ~Hardee and Sarasota counties are now eligible for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. They join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties previously approved for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, which provides options for people whose homes are uninhabitable because of the hurricane. FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County FEMA Update Hurricane Ian

Where is the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located?. Hurricane Ian survivors who applied for assistance from FEMA will receive a letter from FEMA. The letter will explain your application status and how to respond. The letter will include the amount of any assistance FEMA may provide and information on how the money can be used. If you have questions about your letter, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 to find out what information FEMA needs.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
seahawkseye.org

Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished

One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County

The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian

All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation. Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.
NORTH PORT, FL
cityftmyers.com

Residential Waste, Debris & Recycling Pickup

The city is embarking on the second pass for debris removal. Click on the map to see where we've been and how close we are to completing all three debris removal passes within city limits. TAKE A LOOK AT OUR DEBRIS REMOVAL PROGRESS IN REAL TIME!. TRASH, DEBRIS and recycling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy