Elon Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings

By Noelia Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Elon Musk is officially the new owner of Twitter.

According to CNN, Musk has fired Twitter's CEO and two other executives. Twitter declined to comment.

So, what could it mean for users?

The answer could start with money. Musk bought Twitter for about 44 billion dollars, and, he presumably wants to earn back his money.

One analyst thinks he could leverage advertising or make Twitter a subscription service.

Users also might notice a different approach to deleting tweets and banning users.

Musk has talked about that but it's unclear what he might do. When it comes to Twitter bans some wonder about one user in particular: Former President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter is planning to charge people to be verified – and is bartering with Stephen King about how much it should cost.The discussion between the pair came about after reports suggested that one of Mr Musk’s plans to generate revenue for his newly acquired company was to charge for the blue ticks, which indicate a given account has been verified.It led to immediate outcry from users of the platform, who argued that the move will just amplify spam accounts and that users should not have to pay for the security offered by the verification process....
