Elon Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings

Elon Musk is officially the new owner of Twitter.

According to CNN, Musk has fired Twitter's CEO and two other executives. Twitter declined to comment.

So, what could it mean for users?

The answer could start with money. Musk bought Twitter for about 44 billion dollars, and, he presumably wants to earn back his money.

One analyst thinks he could leverage advertising or make Twitter a subscription service.

Users also might notice a different approach to deleting tweets and banning users.

Musk has talked about that but it's unclear what he might do. When it comes to Twitter bans some wonder about one user in particular: Former President Donald Trump.

