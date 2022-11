A 35-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Sunday for stalking and burglary charges after he allegedly carried a firearm into a Longmeadow Drive residence he had been previously banned from. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Lanarius Zondrea Dupree II is being charged with 3rd-degree cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, first-degree burglary, and aggravated stalking charges.

