New series called 'the best fantasy Netflix has ever made' just dropped today
A new series that’s being hailed ‘the best fantasy Netflix has ever made’ has dropped on the streamer today (28 October). Watch the trailer here:. With the colder evenings drawing in, we are all DESPERATE for some great telly to curl up to, whether it’s Netflix’s latest romantic caper From Scratch or new true crime doc Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.
How much does Netflix cost?
Next week (November 3), Netflix will introduce a new tier to its subscription service, giving users the option to pay less in exchange for being shown adverts. The move will give viewers four price bands to choose from when subscribing to the streaming platform, expanding the selection from the previous three tiers. Free trials are no longer available on the service, having been discontinued in 2019.
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix account sharing will cost you actual money in 2023
Darkness is falling, winter is coming, and it just feels like bad news all around for anyone who shares Netflix passwords. For months now, the company has been making a very public show of work towards helping people ditch password sharing and hopefully set up their own accounts. Netflix even just introduced a new tool to migrate your profile to a new account, helping to smooth over that transition. Now we're starting to get a better picture of how this will all go down, as the service shares new details about sub-accounts in its latest earnings call.
YouTube Introduces New Way to Watch 30+ Streaming Services
On Tuesday, YouTube announced a new way to access 30+ streaming services, including Paramount+. YouTube is calling its new service Primetime Channels, allowing users to access many streaming services they subscribe to from a single app. Using Primetime Channels, users can browse and watch TV shows, movies, sports, and other content from streaming services including Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, and ViX+, all through YouTube. YouTube is rolling out an early version of Primetime Channels today for users in the United States. Prospective users can sign up for Primetime Channels at YouTube's Movies & TV hub. Additional services, including NBA League Pass, are slated to join Primetime Channels soon, and YouTube plans to roll out the service internationally.
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math
Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
Internet Backs Man for Skipping Annual Trip With Friends of 19 Years
"Any backlash you get, just know that it's all about them," one commenter said about the tense situation.
YouTube Enters the Streaming Fray With ‘Primetime Channels’
YouTube has debuted “Primetime Channels,” an online marketplace that will have the video-sharing platform compete with the likes of Amazon and Apple. According to an announcement Tuesday (Nov. 1), the service will let U.S. viewers subscribe to streaming services including Showtime, Paramount+ and AMC+ directly through YouTube. “People...
A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
What Time Is 'Enola Holmes 2' Out? Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Film Release
Sherlock Holmes' sister Enola is back to solve another case as she investigates the disappearances of several women in Victorian London.
What does the Star button do on a Roku remote control?
The Roku remote control hasn’t changed a whole lot over the years. Sure, buttons have come and gone (RIP remote as a game controller), and the sponsored shortcuts have changed depending on who was willing to pony up for prime placement. But one feature that’s been consistent over the...
YouTube Starts Selling Third-Party Subscription Streaming Services Through New “Primetime Channels” Hub
YouTube will start selling subscription streaming services operated by third-parties, taking on Amazon and Roku in the space. The streaming platform on Tuesday said it will launch what it is calling “Primetime Channels,” allowing users to subscribe to streaming services through their platform. Among the streaming services available at launch are Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Showtime and ViX+, with NBA League Pass coming soon.More from The Hollywood ReporterHallmark Channel Coming to Peacock in Wide-Ranging Streaming DealCBS' 'Real Love Boat' Banished to Paramount+2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: MrBeast Leads Nominations for Second Year YouTube already sells purchases and rentals of films and TV shows from...
'I'm Plus-Sized, Stores Should Pay For Big People Who Want To Make Returns'
Jessica Andrews reveals the additional charges she pays in this original Newsweek essay.
Netflix Secret Codes Unlock Tons of Hidden Movies and Shows. Here's How to Use Them
If you're sick of seeing the same list of Netflix TV shows and movies you may like based on your watch history, you know simply scrolling isn't the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in. But there's a...
Why Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Might Not Make Your Spotify Wrapped
Taylor Swift fans have been left concerned that one of their most-played albums may not make it into their yearly round-up.
Netflix is grabbing one of the streaming era’s best comedies
Great news for everyone who has watched Girls5Eva or who needs to watch Girls5Eva: Girls5Eva is coming back for season 3. And with the new season moving over to Netflix it’ll be easier to keep up with than ever. The series was previously on Peacock exclusively, which was a...
The Roku 4K Streaming Stick Is Half Off Ahead of Black Friday (Get It for Just $25)
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our third overall favorite streaming device for 2022. It has one major drawback compared to our top choice, the Roku Express 4K Plus: a higher price tag. But right now at Amazon, you can grab this 4K streaming stick for just $25 ahead of Black Friday. That's half off and around $15 less than the Express model.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
