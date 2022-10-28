ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police: Suspect sprayed cleaning products on Boston supermarket customers, tried to set them ablaze

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K37CX_0iq4eWMO00

BOSTON — A lighter-wielding suspect was arrested after police say they sprayed customers at a Boston supermarket with aerosol cleaning products and attempted to set them ablaze, law enforcement officials said.

Syretta Copeland, 42, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of an incendiary device, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Crossing just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday observed an individual who was terrorizing shoppers, police said.

Copeland was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. He was said to be in possession of a handheld lighter at the time of his arrest.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police searching for missing teens

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police locate missing boy with autism

BOSTON — 5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Joseph Ernstoff has returned home safely. The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism. Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days

A missing dog was located in an unlikely place Monday afternoon. A small island in the middle of the Merrimack Valley. According to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, Louie, a Boston terrier, was originally reported missing in Tewksbury on Saturday. Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dorchester man facing firearm charges after traffic stop

BOSTON — A 31-year-old man is facing firearm charges after officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Dorchester, police said. Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police arrested Marcelle around 2:34 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four people were injured after weekend shootings in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating another series of shootings over the weekend after four people were shot in Dorchester. Two men and one woman were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police. One man suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy