Police: Suspect sprayed cleaning products on Boston supermarket customers, tried to set them ablaze

BOSTON — A lighter-wielding suspect was arrested after police say they sprayed customers at a Boston supermarket with aerosol cleaning products and attempted to set them ablaze, law enforcement officials said.

Syretta Copeland, 42, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of an incendiary device, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Crossing just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday observed an individual who was terrorizing shoppers, police said.

Copeland was taken into custody following a brief foot chase. He was said to be in possession of a handheld lighter at the time of his arrest.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

