San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

SO SWEET: Newborn babies dressed in Halloween costumes

SAN ANTONIO — Even though Halloween is known as a "spooky" day, there is a reason to smile. That's because a few newborn babies in the Baptist Health System neonatal intensive care unit are celebrating Halloween with special costumes:. From peanut butter and jelly twins to Jake from State...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Witte Museum exhibition explores rare, enormous fish found all over the world

SAN ANTONIO – An installation at the Witte Museum is exploring rare and enormous fish found all over the world. “One of these monster fish that is native to our Texas rivers is something called an alligator gar which according to our fossil records, has been here for 100 million years,” Abbey Jacks, enviornmental science education manager said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence

SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running. Life can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Come celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12 through a prime-time special broadcast. The special, hosted by Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez, will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. You can watch the broadcast in the video player above.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin gearing up for some Halloween fun!

(Seguin) – Pumpkins, ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets this Halloween. Whether it be door to door or trunk or treats, there will be plenty of ways to fill up those treat bags. One of the most featured places to be tonight will be on College Street....
SEGUIN, TX
daystech.org

These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio

Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
visitsanantonio.com

10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families

Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Pig Pen is Back

Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

