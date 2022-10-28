Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
KENS 5
SO SWEET: Newborn babies dressed in Halloween costumes
SAN ANTONIO — Even though Halloween is known as a "spooky" day, there is a reason to smile. That's because a few newborn babies in the Baptist Health System neonatal intensive care unit are celebrating Halloween with special costumes:. From peanut butter and jelly twins to Jake from State...
KSAT 12
Witte Museum exhibition explores rare, enormous fish found all over the world
SAN ANTONIO – An installation at the Witte Museum is exploring rare and enormous fish found all over the world. “One of these monster fish that is native to our Texas rivers is something called an alligator gar which according to our fossil records, has been here for 100 million years,” Abbey Jacks, enviornmental science education manager said.
KSAT 12's Courtney Friedman talks beauty secrets and family life
It's all in how you feel.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
KSAT 12
Here’s how to identify the butterflies you are seeing now in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s peak butterfly season! Late October, early November is the best time in San Antonio to butterfly watch. It’s not only the endangered Migrating Monarchs making their way to Mexico for the winter. We are also experiencing cooler temps and fall blooms on our...
San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence
SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running. Life can be stranger than fiction. Take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – Come celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12 through a prime-time special broadcast. The special, hosted by Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez, will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. You can watch the broadcast in the video player above.
seguintoday.com
Seguin gearing up for some Halloween fun!
(Seguin) – Pumpkins, ghosts and goblins will be hitting the streets this Halloween. Whether it be door to door or trunk or treats, there will be plenty of ways to fill up those treat bags. One of the most featured places to be tonight will be on College Street....
daystech.org
These iPhone Cases are Made in San Antonio
Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
visitsanantonio.com
10 Magical Christmas Vacation Ideas for Families
Christmas getaways represent a rare opportunity for families who like to travel. Whether your kids are toddlers, teens, or all grown up, you can usually count on some time off from school and work for everyone to gather in one place. And one of the great things about Christmas vacations is they don’t have to be spent at home for everyone to have quality family time together. In fact, some of the best Christmas vacations for families are the trips where everyone’s traveling to a new and exciting destination that goes all in on Christmas spirit.
'The ducks got the biggest applause': Spiritlandia night parade visitors disappointed after lackluster event
SAN ANTONIO — Spiritlandia, San Antonio's newly rebranded celebration of Dia de los Muertos meant to help bring the city into the national spotlight this time of year, responded to visitor complaints about Thursday night's kickoff event: a river parade that ended up being delayed and with fewer floats than expected.
VIA apologizes for 'extraordinary' delays to Elton John's San Antonio show
Many experienced major traffic delays downtown.
International Anime Music Festival coming to San Antonio's Tech Port Center early next year
The event will feature virtual music stars from Japan.
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
sanantoniomag.com
The Pig Pen is Back
Chris Conger’s Pig Pen Neighborhood Bar has returned. It’s been more than a year since the family-friendly bar and restaurant off Broadway welcomed guests, and Conger took to Facebook on Monday to say they’ve missed everyone and are officially back open. The same nachos, grilled cheese, bloody marys and beers are on the menu. The restaurant was also a favorite for Sunday brunch and Conger says brunch will return this weekend.
KENS 5
You can take photos with Stranger Things decorations at a San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — One local house may just be the coolest spot in town to take photos of this Halloween. Tessie Weaver reached out to KENS 5, sending us photos and video of her Stranger Things inspired Halloween house on 1611 Mason King on the north side. This isn't...
3 San Antonio restaurants will be featured in Netflix's 'Taco Chronicles'
We'll have to wait and see what episode features the San Antonio favorites.
Comments / 0